Severed Angel Returns With Fourth Studio Album THE COST OF CREATION on NoLifeTilMetal Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Severed Angel has returned with their fourth studio album, The Cost of Creation, their second release on NoLifeTilMetal Records.

Formed in 2022 by drummer Wayne Noon (Phoenix Reign, Project Resurrect, Absolon), the band brings together bassist George Dimitri (Taz, Timeless Haunt), keyboardist Marc Muchnik (The Nightmare Stage), vocalist/guitarist Alex Repetti (Infinite Spectrum, Tension Rising), and guitarist Lou Mavs (The Rebel Medium, Doc Reinhart). Following their self-titled 2023 debut, 2024's charting Skyward, and 2025's label debut When Eternity Ends, the band built a rapid momentum-releasing three records in three years by focusing on melodic, trend-free heavy music.

The Cost of Creation is their most ambitious project yet: a nine-song, hour-long progressive metal concept album exploring grief, memory, identity, and artificial intelligence. It will be released on December 11th. Rather than preaching about technology, the narrative follows a human story: a protagonist who uses AI and robotics to recreate deceased loved ones, only to face devastating psychological consequences.

Pre-order the album The Cost of Creation at:

SeveredAngel.com

SeveredAngel.Bandcamp.com

Roxxrecords.com

New single: Mirage of Love Lyric Video

Previous single: Binary Code

Inspired by classic progressive metal influences like Dream Theater, Queensyche, Rush, and Fear Factory, as well as Morse-code inspired rhythms, the album spans from the orchestral opener 'Overture: Symphony of Circuits' to the lead single 'Binary Code.' Guest features include Gail Bourque (Plant Based Metal) and Ken Pike (Absolon) on 'Just One Kiss,' culminating in an epic 18-minute finale, 'Immanence or Transcendence.'

For fans of: Queensyche, Helloween, Evergrey, Dream Theater, Judas Priest, Absolon, Soilwork, Anthrax

The Cost of Creation Tracklist

1. Overture: Symphony of Circuits

2. A Smart Device

3. When I Grow Up

4. Just One Kiss

5. Binary Code

6. Chasing Echoes

7. Mirage of Love

8. Digital Deception

9. Immanence or Transcendence?

Severed Angel Is

Alex Repetti - Vocals/Guitars

George Dimitri - Bass

Lou Mavs - Guitars

Marc Muchnik - Keyboards

Wayne Noon - Drums

Produced, Mixed and Mastered By Alex Repetti

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone