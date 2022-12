Seventeen Vernon to Drop His First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye'

VERNON, a member of the K-pop performance powerhouse SEVENTEEN, is set to release his first solo mixtape "Black Eye" on December 23.

An image was posted on SEVENTEEN's official social media channels on December 16, revealing the release date and the title of the mixtape. VERNON is the third member of the 13-piece act to release a mixtape, following HOSHI's "Spider" in April 2021 and WOOZI's "Ruby" in January 2022.

While being a member of SEVENTEEN's Hip-hop unit, VERNON's continued venture outside of the group this year has also shed light to his flair as a solo artist, manifested through his collaboration with Charli XCX in February for a remix of "Beg For You," and feature in Omega Sapien's "Wrecker" in June.

"Black Eye" will be available on global streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music as well as SoundCloud at 2 PM KST / midnight ET on December 23.

About SEVENTEEN

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The 13-piece act's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

The performance powerhouse made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV Fresh Out Live.

The group closed out 2021 as the first-ever K-pop artist featured for MTV Push. SEVENTEEN's 4th studio album Face the Sun marked a new milestone in K-pop, rendering the SEVENTEEN one of the only two artists in K-pop history alongside BTS to surpass the 2 million mark for first-week album sales. The album was also the act's first top-10 charting album on the Billboard 200, which was soon followed by their latest release SECTOR 17 that debuted at No.4 on the chart.