 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Release New Album NA DEM and Focus Track "Adara (Radio Edit)"

Seun Kuti's Afrobeat project features Tom Morello and a track named after his daughter, with Femi Koleoso producing the NA DEM album.

By:
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Release New Album NA DEM and Focus Track

Afrobeat singer, songwriter, activist, and youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti, and Egypt 80 have released their new album Na Dem.

Produced by Femi Koleoso (bandleader of the Mercury Prize-winning jazz ensemble Ezra Collective) and featuring Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage), the project serves as a masterclass in musical versatility, pushing the boundaries of Afrobeat through rich arrangements and high-profile international features.

Alongside the release, Kuti shared the focus track 'Adara (Radio Edit),' a deeply personal piece named after Kuti's daughter, who delivers a touching intro to the track. Meaning 'hope for a better day,' the song provides a soulful, uplifting ray of light that sets an inspiring foundation.

Previously, Kuti shared music videos for the singles 'Na Dem' and 'Problems.' Read more about the videos here.

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Release New Album NA DEM and Focus Track

Recent Articles
Seun Kuti Shares Music Videos for 'Na Dem' and 'Problems'
Seun Kuti Shares Music Videos for 'Na Dem' and 'Problems'
10/14/2026
Peter FRAMPTON to Receive Icon Award at Newport Beach Film Festival
10/15/2026
King Youngblood to Launch MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD LOUD & Vote Tour
King Youngblood to Launch MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD LOUD & Vote Tour
10/6/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
More Hot Shows Discounts