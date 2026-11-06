Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Release New Album NA DEM and Focus Track "Adara (Radio Edit)"
Seun Kuti's Afrobeat project features Tom Morello and a track named after his daughter, with Femi Koleoso producing the NA DEM album.
Afrobeat singer, songwriter, activist, and youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti, and Egypt 80 have released their new album Na Dem.
Produced by Femi Koleoso (bandleader of the Mercury Prize-winning jazz ensemble Ezra Collective) and featuring Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage), the project serves as a masterclass in musical versatility, pushing the boundaries of Afrobeat through rich arrangements and high-profile international features.
Alongside the release, Kuti shared the focus track 'Adara (Radio Edit),' a deeply personal piece named after Kuti's daughter, who delivers a touching intro to the track. Meaning 'hope for a better day,' the song provides a soulful, uplifting ray of light that sets an inspiring foundation.
Previously, Kuti shared music videos for the singles 'Na Dem' and 'Problems.' Read more about the videos here.
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