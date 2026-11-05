Sean Green Releases THE GREENHOUSE EP on Soul Quest Records

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Soul Quest Records rounds off another standout year with the release of The Greenhouse EP, the second EP from label co-owner and producer Sean Green. Following a year of expanding its catalogue, welcoming new artists and extending its international reach, the Hackney-born imprint closes out 2026 with a release that perfectly captures its forward-thinking, collaborative spirit.

Fresh from scoring a Traxsource Broken Beat No. 1 with his remix of Max Sinàl's 'Healing' featuring Liv East, Sean returns to the label with three original cuts that explore deeper into the worlds of broken beat, jazz and underground club sounds.

Opening with 'Buss It Like This', Sean takes a darker, jazz-infused approach to bruk, pairing skippy rhythms with garage-inspired vocal cuts. 'I Don't Want to Know' brings things closer to home, delivering a genuine family collaboration featuring his dad on bass guitar, his younger sister on lush backing vocals and saxophonist Sam Newbould adding his touch. Closing track 'The Glove That Fits' draws inspiration from a night behind the decks at Hackney's club of the same name, weaving house, jazz and broken rhythms into a hypnotic late-night journey.

Three tracks, three distinct perspectives, The Greenhouse EP showcases the versatility and ever-evolving sound of Sean Green, while underlining the creative energy at the heart of Soul Quest Records.

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