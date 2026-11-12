Sea Wolf Shares New Single "STROKE OF NINE," First Music Since 2021

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Sea Wolf, the longstanding project of Alex Brown Church, today shared a new single, 'Stroke Of Nine,' his first music since the 2021 deluxe edition of his album Through A Dark Wood. Self-produced by Church and mixed by Mike Mogis (Phoebe Bridgers), the moody and driving song underscores the uneasy and uncertain feelings that can come with a burgeoning relationship.

''Stroke of Nine' is about a new romance, but one that's got some edge to it, because it's someone that has been alone and untethered for a while but has found a kind of quiet power and agency in being in that space, and isn't quite ready to leave it yet,' explains Church of the track, out now alongside a video. 'There's a tension there, in wanting to hold your ground, yet feeling the lure of a new, potentially special person.'

For nearly two decades, Sea Wolf has carved out a distinct place in independent music, pairing sharply melodic songwriting with arrangements that drift between folk intimacy and expansive indie rock. Led by songwriter Church, the Los Angeles-based band has built a richly detailed catalog rooted in vivid storytelling, memorable hooks, and quietly sweeping emotion. Across his acclaimed catalog, Sea Wolf's songs unfold like scenes from a larger cinematic universe, populated by fleeting encounters, remembered places, and characters searching for connection. Acoustic warmth, urgent reverb-drenched guitars, textured arrangements, and subtle electronic touches shape Church's writing, where small details carry emotional weight and the familiar takes on a dreamlike quality.

With more new music on the horizon, Sea Wolf is opening the next chapter of that universe, bringing its evocative songwriting into a new world of sound and imagery. Additional Sea Wolf news is expected soon.









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