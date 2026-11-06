Scro to Tour UK and Europe with Julia Wolf, Dates Run November 17 to December 4

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Platinum-certified artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Scro has released his new single, 'Out of My Skin,' a genre collapsing collision of towering guitars, hazy atmospherics, and electronic mayhem. Available today on all streaming platforms and accompanied by a visualizer, 'Out of My Skin' is a showcase of Scro's instinct for pushing sounds beyond their expected limits and making seemingly incompatible musical worlds coexist.

'Out of My Skin' follows Scro's three-pack of singles from earlier this year - 'By Divide,' 'Lately,' and 'Rot Within' - which see the LA-based multi-hyphenate melting midwest emo guitar passages, with metallic breakdowns, glitchy drum-n-bass rumbles, anguished rock hooks, and overstimulating hardstyle bass drops.

Later this month, Scro will join close collaborator Julia Wolf on tour, supporting her across the UK and Europe. The sold-out run is set to get underway on November 17th in Dublin, Ireland and will continue through a performance on December 4th in Berlin, Germany.

Scro's singular musical perspective comes from a lifetime spent moving between seemingly disconnected worlds. Chronically online and classically trained, Scro has spent years developing a sound that draws equally from metal, alternative rock, electronic music, and pop. While he has established himself as an in-demand creative collaborator, most notably producing the entirety of Julia Wolf's breakout 2025 album PRESSURE and contributing to her Drake and Yeat collaboration 'DOG HOUSE,' Scro's solo work puts every facet of his musical identity front and center. He writes, performs, and produces his own music, treating the recording process as an opportunity to continually distort, reconstruct, and discover new possibilities within sound.

A lifelong student of music, Scro began with classical cello and music theory before moving through metalcore, midwest emo, electronic music, and hyperpop. Rather than simply stacking these influences, he approaches songwriting as an exercise in reconstruction, finding unexpected connections between abrasive guitars, intricate sound design, and the visceral immediacy of pop. The result is music that feels at once meticulously constructed and emotionally unfiltered, with the kind of restless, maximalist production that rewards close listening without losing sight of the feeling at its center.

Scro Tour Dates 2026

11/17 - 12/4: Supporting Julia Wolf

November 17 - Button Factory - Dublin, IE [SOLD OUT]

November 19 - Garage - Glasgow, UK [SOLD OUT]

November 20 - Stylus - Leeds, UK [SOLD OUT]

November 22 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK [SOLD OUT]

November 23 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK [SOLD OUT]

November 24 - KOKO - London, UK [SOLD OUT]

November 25 - KOKO - London, UK [SOLD OUT]

November 28 - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck - Cologne, DE [SOLD OUT]

November 30 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, FR [SOLD OUT]

December 01 - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, NL [SOLD OUT]

December 02 - Botanique - Brussels, BE [SOLD OUT]

December 04 - Hole 44 - Berlin, DE [SOLD OUT]

Photo Credit: ANDREW STEVENS









Photo Credit: ANDREW STEVENS

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