Scorpion Kings, Boom Shaka and DJ Tira Join Sean Paul South African Tour Line-Up

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With less than a month until Sean Paul lands in South Africa, Blu Blood and Fire Water Earth Productions have confirmed the main local support acts for the tour: amapiano heavyweights Scorpion Kings in Cape Town, kwaito pioneers Boom Shaka in Pretoria, and DJ Tira in Durban.

It's a line-up built to make every city feel unique: a global dancehall icon on one stage, and the home-grown sounds that move South Africa on the other.

Cape Town: Scorpion Kings

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are two of the biggest names in amapiano, and together as Scorpion Kings they have taken the sound to stages across the country. On 3 December, they open the Sean Paul tour at GrandWest Grand Arena.

Pretoria: Boom Shaka

One of the groups credited with the birth of kwaito, Boom Shaka burst onto the scene in the 1990s and helped shape the sound of a generation. Their debut single 'It's About Time' arrived in 1993, and they bring that history to Sunbet Arena at Time Square on 4 December.

Durban: DJ Tira

Born in KwaZulu-Natal and rooted in Durban's music scene, DJ Tira is the DJ, producer and Afrotainment founder behind some of the biggest sounds in Durban kwaito, Afro house and gqom. On 6 December, he brings it home to the Durban ICC.

'South Africa has so many sounds that have travelled the world, and we wanted each city to feel like itself. Boom Shaka, DJ Tira and Scorpion Kings will have the crowd on its feet before Sean Paul even walks on stage,' say Blu Blood's Osman Osman, Managing Director, and Shaaista Khan Osman, CEO.

Sean Paul LIVE is powered by Geely and Martell Cognac (Not for sale to persons under the age of 18. Enjoy responsibly).

Tickets are available exclusively through blubloodtickets.com.

The tour is presented by Blu Blood and Fire Water Earth Productions, in association with official broadcast partners KFM in Cape Town, 947 in Pretoria and East Coast Radio in Durban.









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