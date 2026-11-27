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Munich, Germany's Schrotthagen, the techno duo consisting of Giovanni Berg (30, award-winning composer) and Dieter Schleip (64, multi-award-winning composer and Grimme Prize recipient), has released NEUE WELT, its fourth album, on November 27, 2026. Since 2023, the duo has been transforming the electronic music landscape. The release is described as the fourth album in a broader conceptual progression.

A 21-track body of work, Neue Welt compels listeners to ponder the inherent value of manmade art and what defines creativity. The album features 'Barrikadenwetter,' 'Una Noche,' 'Rain Tonight' and 'I Wanna Feel Alive.'

Listen to Schrotthagen's NEUE WELT: https://umg.lnk.to/NEUEWELT

An adventurous collection of melancholic orchestrations, ripping techno and dancefloor-filling grooves, Neue Welt conveys the notion of a planet in revolution told through a language of digital and analog textures. Album release focus track 'Barrikadenwetter' is where hard techno, cinematic score and euphoric trance merge. First, discontent gathers. Then it erupts in furious uprisings. In the end comes liberation and the euphoria of a new beginning. The track never stands still; the leitmotifs evolve throughout the piece, transform with every state and come together at the end. This song is the climax and turning point of the album, from hard techno via cinematic score to euphoric trance.

Berg's words are perfectly reflected in 'I Wanna Feel Alive,' an adrenaline-pumping cut that seethes with longing for abstract memories left lingering in the dreamscape. While 'Million Empty Faces' represents another core tenant of the album—the complexity of living in a time defined by the co-existence of humans and AI. Like a modern Pinocchio story, ethereal voices ask what they must do to become 'real'—their pleas for acceptance layered high atop somber synths and a low-end propelled by passion.

For a punch of fervent rave energy there's 'Una Noche,' a dancefloor stormer that soars on Spanish language vocals, enveloping 90s-era analog accents and an igniting message about giving in to abandon. The racing acidic energy of 'Psycho' and apocalyptic aura of 'Im freien Fall' collide against melodic gems such as 'Rain Tonight' and 'Back Tonight,' two selections which shine a light on Schrotthagen's pop-leaning sensibilities. Overall, the album's varied and dynamic nature instills a stark and lingering effect that suggests the trailblazers are scaling a bold artistic summit.

'...music can make an artificial world appear seductive and, in the next moment, bring out its sinister side,' shares DJ Mag Germany. 'The story gives the duo a direction that extends beyond individual tracks.'

SCHROTTHAGEN - 'BACK TO LIFE (feat. bonniemxsy)' (OFFICIAL VIDEO) — A film by Daniel Schäfer

SCHROTTHAGEN - 'UNA NOCHE' (OFFICIAL VIDEO) — A film by Carlos Ángel Luppi & Daniel Schäfer

Album Context

Schrotthagen's 2024 debut Sturm und Drang explored artistic freedom and drew inspiration from the historical literary and artistic movement of the same name. Nostalgie and Traurigkeit followed in 2025 and was influenced by romanticism and explored themes such as aging, memory, letting go, acceptance, and the relationship between the past and the present.

The new album looks toward the future and focuses on dreams, artificial intelligence, social media, technology, and the changing nature of creativity from a Dream Machine concept. It questions, are our dreams still truly our own?

Schrotthagen is not simply that of an electronic or techno act. Its real identity lies in the combination of two very different people, two generations, film composition, electronic music, cinematic storytelling, humor, technology, and an ongoing exploration of what it means to remain human and creative in an increasingly digital world. That tension — between analog and digital, old and new, human and artificial, reality and dreams — provides the clearest foundation for the duo's work.

About Schrotthagen

SCHROTTHAGEN is a story of destiny—a tale of two souls cut from different cloths and sewn together by a thread of artistic freedom, fierce dynamism and a shared desire to craft otherworldly designs from the fabric of raw, cinematic techno. Despite emerging from divergent genres and separate eras, Giovanni Berg, an established artist more than half the age of his cohort—the Grimme prize-winning punk and jazz musician, Dieter Schleip—became fatefully bound by a film scoring assignment in 2023. Both acclaimed German composers, this chance union paved the way for a creative alliance more powerful than any flyby collaboration, culminating in four studio albums, large-scale immersive performances, more than 130 million streams worldwide and a global fandom that celebrates the duo's unique take on hard-hitting electronic music.

A viral TikTok moment put the unlikely Munich-based duo on a fast-track to stardom, but what persists today defies all fleeting attention economy trends. As Schrotthagen, Berg and Schleip are fueled by a vision that transcends sound barriers and hits deep existential notes. Rooted in sonic storytelling, their innovative project is defining a new dance aesthetic that blurs the lines between trance and hard techno, fantasy and reality, dystopia and optimism.

With the release of 'Neue Welt', the unlikely friends invite listeners to explore the inherent value of the human experience against the backdrop of a rapidly changing, digital-first world. Join SCHROTTHAGEN as they turn a new page, and break through to the unknown.

Previously, BroadwayWorld reported that the duo would tour North America starting October 22 in Philadelphia through November 21 in Mexico City.







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