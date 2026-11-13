Say Now Release Debut EP SAY WHAT YOU SEE, Produced by PinkPantheress

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Amelia, Maddie and Ysabelle, the British girl band Say Now, have released their debut EP 'Say what you see' and new single 'Girl of the moment' via Atlantic Records today, November 13th 2026. The 'Girl of the moment' video arrives on YouTube at 12pm EST, and the full EP is available to stream now.

'Girl of the moment' is the third single from Say Now's debut six-track EP, 'Say what you see,' also released on November 13th. All tracks were co-written by the band and PinkPantheress, who executive produced the EP.

The single follows 'Hot and talking' and 'Met my match,' which have already received over 26 million streams and over 4 million YouTube views so far.

'Girl of the moment' is a reflective song that references late 90s William Orbit era All Saints, one of Say Now's favourite groups. The band say the song is about 'feeling the highs and the fear of something good ending. Am I peaking now? Will this feeling last forever? When you're trying to live in the special moments forever but knowing they can't be special if they never end. It kinda encapsulates the feeling of crying on your birthday, appreciating the fact that it's amazing but also scared of losing it'.

The video for 'Girl of the moment' sees the group enter a romantic wonderland as they take on the streets of London during a petal storm, surrounded by the glittering city lights.

'Say what you see' Tracklist

1) Hot & talking

2) No pyjamas

3) Met my match

4) Pillow

5) Money man

6) Girl of the moment

Headline Shows

The band have sold out three headline shows in Manchester and London. When an extra London show was added, it sold out in 3 minutes.

Manchester - December 3rd at Manchester Gorilla

London - December 6 & 7th at 26 Leake St

The band are also getting attention for a style that leans into 2000s and 2010s tumblr culture, referencing classic British designers like Vivienne Westwood and Cath Kidston.

The FADER recently said: '...these are dangerously catchy, gorgeously sparkly pop songs, but they also feel D.I.Y. They are produced like speaker knocking bedroom pop songs, but sung by singers who have been training to hit a Whitney Houston vocal run since grade school.'

NYLON recently said: 'The bombastic trio are known as Say Now, and they are ready to make an entrance, metaphorically, with a bold creative and sonic refresh that serves as a reintroduction and revitalization of the hottest new girl group around.'

British Vogue recently said: 'Say Now's uncompromising commitment to holistic performance and spectacle – chiefly, strong choreo and striking visuals – is central to their identity, and speaks to their potential to reach the heights of their predecessors.'

Say Now co-wrote the EP, which represents an ambitious metamorphosis for the band, who spent 2026 immersed in writing and recording in New York, LA and the UK. During the writing process the band listened to music new to them and outside typical girl band references, everything from Blood Orange, Hannah Diamond, A.G. Cook, SOPHIE, Jane Remover and J-Pop bands like Perfume. This period of experimentation and learning has led to the band's best work so far.





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