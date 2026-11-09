Saxophonist Valentin Kovalev Signs with Sony Music Masterworks

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CAG Artist Valentin Kovalev, a young saxophonist newly signed to Sony Music Masterworks in an exclusive contract, is one of today's most exciting classical artists. With his virtuosic performances, innovative programming, dynamic artistry, ease across many musical genres, and strong online presence, Valentin is proud to elevate the saxophone to new heights and serve as a trailblazer for his instrument.

His first track, 'The Arts and the Hours,' is out now, and his debut LP arrives in Spring 2027.

Over recent weeks, Valentin has been busy in the recording studio working on his forthcoming Masterworks debut LP, set to arrive in the Spring of 2027. Friday, Valentin shared his debut single, 'The Arts and the Hours,' a serene and beautiful musical interlude from the lyric tragedy 'Les Boréades' by French composer Jean-Philippe Rameau (1683-1764). Listen here.

'I've chosen to record Rameau's 'The Arts and the Hours' because I've always admired his music, and France holds a special place in my heart from studying and performing there,' says Valentin. 'I find something almost ethereal in his slower pieces of music, and this one feels especially intimate. There is a strong sense of time stopping and being fully present - a moment of stillness. When approaching this recording, I wanted to preserve these qualities.

As I explored ways to arrange it for saxophone, I spoke with my friend, composer and arranger Dmitry Selipanov, who suggested experimenting with how it might sound with a modern analog synthesizer. It could offer almost unlimited sonic possibilities while providing the sustained harmonies I was looking for, and I loved this creative idea. Dmitry ultimately joined me on the recording, performing the synthesizer part himself, and together we gave this work a second life. This recording has a particular warmth, almost as if the music embraces you and draws you closer.

Revisiting Rameau's music for this recording reminded me of my time in France and how it taught me to savor the moment and slow down. I hope that, as you listen to this version, you experience the same sense of stillness and presence that France and Rameau's music have given me.'

About Valentin

Born in Siberia, Valentin first studied in Moscow before undertaking further studies in Paris and in the USA. A huge turning point in his life and career came as he was applying for his scholarship at the Paris Conservatoire. Unbeknown to Valentin, another talented student - Chinese saxophonist Aiwen Zhang - was also applying for the same coveted place. Both proved to be so exceptional that the Conservatoire unusually decided to make two places available for both musicians to study there. They would fall in love in Paris and marry and are now settled in the USA together with their two young daughters, where they share a vibrant life, combining music, travel, and family.

Valentin makes a point of sharing his own stories online about balancing life as a musician, husband, and father. Acutely aware of the pressures faced by professional musicians all over the world as they try to offset family and career, he hopes that by sharing his own personal thoughts and experiences, he can help to support and inspire other young musicians.

Valentin frequently speaks about the importance of introducing young children to music and the arts, emphasizing the joy, enriching experiences, and sense of community they foster, as well as their potential to inspire creativity and shape positive pathways for the future.

A highly sought-after performer, Valentin has upcoming international performances including appearances in Mexico, Andorra, Taiwan, and across the US in New York City, Miami, Cleveland, and San Antonio. For a listing of future performances, visit his website and stay tuned for more dates to be announced soon.

As a passionate educator, Valentin teaches masterclasses around the world and was recently appointed Visiting Professor at the Cleveland Institute of Music.

The music world eagerly awaits these first looks from this talented, vivid, and expressive young musician, keen to make his mark and to share his artistry with a wider audience.

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley







Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley

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