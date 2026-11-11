Save The Music's Hometown to Hometown Event Raises Over $400,000 for Music Education in Public Schools

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On Tuesday evening, Save The Music brought together Nashville's music community for its 7th annual 'Hometown to Hometown' event, raising over $400,000 to support music education programs in under-resourced public high schools. Co-hosted by Leslie Fram and Julie Williams, the evening featured performances by Hammack, Amy Grant, Amanda Shires and Chris Isaak, along with remarks from honorees, educators and former students on the difference music education has made in their lives.

Grant, Isaak, Firebird's Nat Zilkha and former Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian were all honored as the 2026 'Champions of the Year' for their contributions to the music industry and their commitment to supporting the next generation of creators through music education.

Proceeds raised from the event will go toward developing music education programs in the honorees' selected communities: Nashville (Grant), New York City (Zilkha & Gueikian) and Hayward, CA (Isaak).

Event Highlights

Julie Williams opened the night with a standout performance of her hit song 'The Women Who Made Me' before moving into her co-hosting duties. Co-hosts Leslie Fram and Julie Williams welcomed guests with reflections on the transformative power of music education and its impact across communities.

Amy Grant delivered a soulful performance of 'Til We Get It Right' followed by 'Beautiful Lone Companion,' earning the night's first standing ovation when she accepted her 'Champion of the Year' award from John Huie (CAA).

'Music is immediate community, it's unlike anything else. Music is magic, it unlocks something in us. It's profound, it's deep, it's divine. When we're giving students access to music in schools the scale is endless.' - said Amy Grant upon accepting her award.

Singer/Songwriter Amanda Shires delivered a breathtaking performance of 'Living' followed by 'Friend Zone' in honor of Zilkha and Gueikian, who then took the stage to accept their awards presented by Leonora Zilkha Williamson and Nat Zilkha, respectively.

Nat Zilkha reflected on his early experiences learning guitar and the profound role music has played in shaping his journey, including how his search for a band ultimately led him to meet Cesar Gueikian.

Cesar Gueikian delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, reflecting on his journey to revitalize the iconic Gibson brand alongside longtime friend and former bandmate Nat Zilkha. He spoke passionately about his commitment to preserving Gibson's legacy and championing music education, sharing how he wished he'd had access to music programs growing up in Argentina.

Alison Snyder, a music teacher at Nashville's Hunters Lane High School and recipient of a Save The Music Hometown-to-Hometown Grant, was joined by former students Noah Rojas and Sarah Moore, who delivered heartfelt remarks about the lasting impact of music education at their school. Both alumni have gone on to pursue degrees in music-related fields, crediting Snyder and the Save The Music grant with inspiring their passion for music and influencing their decisions to build careers in the industry.

Julie Williams and Leslie Fram delivered a powerful call-to-action, motivating the crowd to raise thousands of dollars in the room.

In the evening's final performance, Chris Isaak played fan favorites 'Wicked Game' and 'Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing' and reflected on the influences, experiences and opportunities that first sparked his love of music, earning a standing ovation. Cesar Gueikian, fellow honoree, then presented Isaak with his 'Champion of the Year' award, closing out the evening.

Since its inception in 2019, 'Hometown to Hometown,' hosted by Save The Music, has raised nearly $1.7 million, empowering twenty-one public schools with essential musical instruments, technology and valuable resources.

Sponsors and Online Auction

Save The Music extends its gratitude to 2026 'Hometown to Hometown' event sponsors including: Producer Sponsors: SiriusXM, Sweetwater, the nation's largest online music retailer; and Composer Sponsors: Firebird Music, Gibson Gives.

The 'Hometown to Hometown' online auction remains open through November 22nd featuring a VIP tour of the Gibson Garage, signed artist merchandise, VIP concert packages and more. Proceeds support Save The Music's music education programs.

About Save The Music

Save The Music Foundation is a pioneering independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For over 25 years, Save The Music (STM) has addressed the systemic inequities in music education by investing in culturally rich communities across the US. Since its inception, STM has donated $78M worth of instruments and technology to over 2,800 schools – impacting millions of students' lives in hundreds of communities nationwide. Learn more at SaveTheMusic.org.

Photo Credit: Getty Images







Photo Credit: Getty Images

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