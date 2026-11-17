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British-Colombian singer-songwriter Sasha Keable announced her first ever world tour. The Act Right Tour will land at 31 cities across the NA, UK and EU, including a show at O2 Academy Brixton, London on Tuesday 16th March 2027, and will see many fans get to see her perform her EP ACT RIGHT and its deluxe ACT II for the first time.

General onsale starts Friday 20th November. Tickets are available here.

Keable will kick off the tour in Europe, visiting Copenhagen, Paris, Dublin and more through March 16, ending in London. The North American leg, promoted by Live Nation, will begin on March 22 in Minneapolis, MN, with stops in Chicago, New York, Houston and additional cities before wrapping up in Los Angeles on April 29. EJ Ross will join the Act Right Tour as support on all dates.

The announcement follows a landmark period for Keable, who has amassed well over 200 million global streams, three MOBO nominations, a BBC Sound Of 2026 nomination and her first BRIT nomination. Having toured with R&B titan Giveon across the US and Europe, she has also shared stages with some of music's biggest names, including co-headlining Roots Picnic in London alongside Nas and performing ahead of Jay-Z at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. Ahead of which, she celebrated back to back sold out shows at Bluenote NYC and Los Angeles, the latter at which the LA Times caught up backstage to discuss her performances and the support she's gained in the U.S. from fans and fellow artists.

Keable's recent single 'Tell Me What You Want' has become her fastest selling single, with a fan mashup of Ariana Grande's 'Best Mistakes' currently going viral and amassing 1 billion views on Tik Tok, with no signs of slowing down. Her most recent single Options peaked at number 3 in the UK R&B charts and is still sitting strong at number 6.

Most recently, she performed to a packed audience in Dublin while supporting Olivia Dean on her 'The Art Of Loving' tour, as well as joining some of R&B & Soul's biggest names for the BBC's Amy Winehouse Back To Black 20th Anniversary show at the Roundhouse, further cementing her reputation as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary British music.

ACT RIGHT TOUR DATES

UK/EU DATES:

2nd March – Copenhagen – Denmark – Pumpehuset

4th March – Berlin – Germany – Metropol

6th March – Brussels – Belgium – Botanique Museum

7th March - Paris – France – L'Elysée Montmarte

9th March – Cologne – Germany – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

10th March – Amsterdam – Netherlands – Melkweg MAX

12th March – Glasgow – UK – O2 Academy

13th March – Manchester – UK – Academy 1

14th March – Dublin – Ireland – The Academy

16th March – London – UK – O2 Academy Brixton

NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

22nd March – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

24th March – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

27th March – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

29th March – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew's Hall

30th March – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

1st April – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

3rd April – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

6th April – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

7th April – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

9th April – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

10th April – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

12th April – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

14th April – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre by SCANA Energy

17th April – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

19th April – Houston, TX – House of Blues

20th April – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

23rd April – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

24th April – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

26th April – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

27th April – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

29th April – Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Electric

Keable continues to push her artistry forward, while on stage fans will be offered another intimate glimpse into her world.

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company, comprising Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. https://www.livenationentertainment.com





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