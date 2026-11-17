"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Sasha Keable to Launch ACT RIGHT World Tour Across 31 Cities, March–April 2027
The tour will feature Keable's EP ACT RIGHT and its deluxe ACT II, with EJ Ross joining as support on all dates.
British-Colombian singer-songwriter Sasha Keable announced her first ever world tour. The Act Right Tour will land at 31 cities across the NA, UK and EU, including a show at O2 Academy Brixton, London on Tuesday 16th March 2027, and will see many fans get to see her perform her EP ACT RIGHT and its deluxe ACT II for the first time.
General onsale starts Friday 20th November. Tickets are available here.
Keable will kick off the tour in Europe, visiting Copenhagen, Paris, Dublin and more through March 16, ending in London. The North American leg, promoted by Live Nation, will begin on March 22 in Minneapolis, MN, with stops in Chicago, New York, Houston and additional cities before wrapping up in Los Angeles on April 29. EJ Ross will join the Act Right Tour as support on all dates.
The announcement follows a landmark period for Keable, who has amassed well over 200 million global streams, three MOBO nominations, a BBC Sound Of 2026 nomination and her first BRIT nomination. Having toured with R&B titan Giveon across the US and Europe, she has also shared stages with some of music's biggest names, including co-headlining Roots Picnic in London alongside Nas and performing ahead of Jay-Z at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. Ahead of which, she celebrated back to back sold out shows at Bluenote NYC and Los Angeles, the latter at which the LA Times caught up backstage to discuss her performances and the support she's gained in the U.S. from fans and fellow artists.
Keable's recent single 'Tell Me What You Want' has become her fastest selling single, with a fan mashup of Ariana Grande's 'Best Mistakes' currently going viral and amassing 1 billion views on Tik Tok, with no signs of slowing down. Her most recent single Options peaked at number 3 in the UK R&B charts and is still sitting strong at number 6.
Most recently, she performed to a packed audience in Dublin while supporting Olivia Dean on her 'The Art Of Loving' tour, as well as joining some of R&B & Soul's biggest names for the BBC's Amy Winehouse Back To Black 20th Anniversary show at the Roundhouse, further cementing her reputation as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary British music.
ACT RIGHT TOUR DATES
UK/EU DATES:
2nd March – Copenhagen – Denmark – Pumpehuset
4th March – Berlin – Germany – Metropol
6th March – Brussels – Belgium – Botanique Museum
7th March - Paris – France – L'Elysée Montmarte
9th March – Cologne – Germany – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
10th March – Amsterdam – Netherlands – Melkweg MAX
12th March – Glasgow – UK – O2 Academy
13th March – Manchester – UK – Academy 1
14th March – Dublin – Ireland – The Academy
16th March – London – UK – O2 Academy Brixton
NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
22nd March – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
24th March – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
27th March – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
29th March – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew's Hall
30th March – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
1st April – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
3rd April – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
6th April – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
7th April – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
9th April – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
10th April – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
12th April – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
14th April – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre by SCANA Energy
17th April – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
19th April – Houston, TX – House of Blues
20th April – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
23rd April – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
24th April – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
26th April – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
27th April – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
29th April – Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Electric
Keable continues to push her artistry forward, while on stage fans will be offered another intimate glimpse into her world.
ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company, comprising Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. https://www.livenationentertainment.com
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