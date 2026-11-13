Sarah Kinsley Releases FLEETING (FOREVER) Featuring New Single "The Look That Never Ends"

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Today, indie pop sensation Sarah Kinsley releases Fleeting (Forever), an expanded version of the acclaimed 2026 EP complete with a new song, 'The Look That Never Ends.' With a cinematic spoken word passage, the track, written during the Fleeting EP sessions and recently finished with long term collaborator Jake Aron, marks both an ending and a beginning, proving that Fleeting really can last forever...

Sarah says, 'The Look That Never Ends' is about 'a look between two people that encapsulates an entire memory, and a look we return to and chase in the aftermath of something ending.'

To celebrate the song's release, Sarah is hosting 'A Fleeting Night,' a sold-out party at New York's Nublu featuring sets from DJ tallboy, Naomi asa, mesa, art angel, and Sarah herself.

Released earlier this year, the breakout Fleeting EP marked a turning point for the singer-songwriter with 'songs that unfold like scenes in a film rather than straightforward singles' (Genius). Over five tracks, including the anthemic 'Fleeting' and synth pop favorite 'Truth Of Pursuit,' Sarah explores what it means to 'to feel deeply and truly, despite knowing everything is fleeting.' The EP's lauded release was soon followed by a sold-out headline tour and music featured in Amazon's Sterling Point and Carrie and Netflix's Crew Girl.

Looking ahead to 2027, Sarah prepares to tour North America with pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen, supporting her on her Day and Night Tour. Sarah will also be heading to Australia in February for headline shows in both Sydney and Melbourne as well as her first International festival, Party In The Paddock, in Tasmania. 2027 will also see Sarah back in the studio working on her much anticipated second studio album.

Tracklist

1. Lonely Touch

2. Truth Of Pursuit

3. Reverie

4. After All (with Paris Paloma)

5. Fleeting

6. The Look That Never Ends

Tour Dates

Nov 12 - New York, NY - Nublu ('A Fleeting Night' DJ Set) (SOLD OUT)

Feb 2 - Melbourne, AU - Corner Hotel

Feb 3 - Melbourne, AU - Corner Hotel (SOLD OUT)

Feb 5 - Tasmania, AU - Party In The Paddock Festival

Feb 7 - Sydney, AU - The Metro Theatre

May 5 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

May 7 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

May 8 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall *

May 10 - Nashville, TN - The Truth *

May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

May 12 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

May 14 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

May 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met *

May 19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

May 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre *

May 22 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre *

May 25 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY *

May 26 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY *

May 28 - Ottawa, ON - HISTORY Ottawa *

May 29 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

* supporting Carly Rae Jepsen

Photo Credit: Florence Sullivan











Photo Credit: Florence Sullivan

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