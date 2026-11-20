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Country artist Sarah Hardwig releases new single 'You're Why I Hate Whiskey,' now available on all digital streaming platforms.

On 'You're Why I Hate Whiskey,' Hardwig turns the familiar ache of lost love into a country song that hits close to home. Centered on the memories, moments, and lingering feelings that remain after a relationship ends, the track captures the contrast between the excitement of falling in love and the reality of having to let it go. Hardwig sets the scene with the vulnerable lines, 'A double shot at the sunset / As we poured out our hearts / Well I thought I would always hang onto that buzz / But goodbye found me like it always does,' drawing listeners into a story that feels deeply personal yet universally relatable.

Her commanding vocal performance brings the song's emotion into sharp focus, building into a powerful chorus that recalls the vocal-driven country sound of early Carrie Underwood. On the hook, Hardwig delivers the line, 'It's a constant reminder of a love that just doesn't wanna miss me / You're why I hate whiskey,' with the kind of conviction that makes the song's central sentiment stick. Following a strong run of releases this year, 'You're Why I Hate Whiskey' finds Hardwig leaning into her songwriting and vocal strengths with a relatable story of heartbreak, memory, and moving on.

Listen to 'You're Why I Hate Whiskey' by Sarah Hardwig

About Sarah Hardwig

Nashville-based country singer-songwriter Sarah Hardwig releases her new single, 'You're Why I Hate Whiskey,' November 20, following a standout year that has introduced her music to a national audience. Hardwig has spent much of her life honing her craft as a vocalist and songwriter, building a career that began long before her national television debut on NBC's America's Got Talent. In July 2026, she earned a standing ovation and four yes votes from judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofía Vergara after delivering a powerful rendition of Lainey Wilson's 'Heart Like a Truck.' Mandel called her 'the epitome of resilience,' while Cowell praised her 'natural gift.' Wilson herself also showed her support for Hardwig's performance on social media.

Originally from Naples, Florida, Hardwig began traveling to Nashville at just eight years old to pursue songwriting and music. She graduated from Belmont University in 2025 with a degree in songwriting and has since built an extensive performance résumé, including more than 400 National Anthem performances at events across the country. She has shared the stage with LOCASH, Charles Kelley of Lady A, and Lauren Alaina, and performed a duet of Tammy Wynette's 'Stand by Your Man' with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. Additional career highlights include performances at the Bluebird Cafe, Listening Room Cafe, and Island Hopper Songwriting Festival, as well as her Grand Ole Opry debut on June 27, 2024. Sarah makes her national tour debut this coming April, joining Lauren Alaina, Jessica Simpson, and Hannah McFarland at Country Jam Naples.

Her songwriting and artistry have earned recognition through the Tennessee Songwriters Showcase, The Acoustic Guitar Project in partnership with the Country Music Hall of Fame, and multiple Josie Music Award nominations, including four in 2023. She has also received Danny Awards in both 2023 and 2025, recognizing musicians with disabilities, and performed for No Barriers USA. Blind since infancy due to Leber congenital amaurosis, Hardwig brings her own perspective and experiences to her music while continuing to establish herself as a vocalist and songwriter.

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