Sara Rue and Stew to Release Single "Voice So Sweet" from GYPSY 83 Soundtrack

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To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the coming-of-age film GYPSY 83, actress Sara Rue and Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter and playwright Stew will release their original song 'Voice So Sweet' from the movie's new soundtrack on Thursday, November 12.

'Voice So Sweet' arrives shortly before the official release of GYPSY 83: The Director's Cut on November 24, which completely reimagines the original and was painstakingly restored in 4K from the 35mm camera negative to feature never-before-seen footage and an updated soundtrack that includes The Cure, Cocteau Twins, and Echo and the Bunnymen.

The song was written by GYPSY 83 director Todd Stephens as both the heart and the finale of the cult favorite, and is performed by Rue in one of its most iconic scenes.

About the Film

Costarring John Doe of the legendary punk band X and Karen Black as a has-been lounge singer, GYPSY 83 puts a queer, outsider spin on both the road movie and the coming-of-age journey. The story follows Sandusky, Ohio goth misfits and Stevie Nicks superfans Gypsy Vale (Sara Rue) and her younger, queer protégée Clive Webb (Birkett Turton). When they discover a New York City club is hosting a 'Night of 1000 Stevies,' the pair hit the road with high hopes that Gypsy will be able to perform - with plenty of black eyeliner to spare!

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