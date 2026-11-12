Sara Rue and Stew Release "Voice So Sweet" From GYPSY 83 Ahead of Director's Cut

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Performed by actress Sara Rue and Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter and playwright Stew, 'Voice So Sweet (from the motion picture Gypsy 83)' is available to stream for the first time.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the beloved, coming of age film and arriving shortly before the release of Gypsy 83: The Director's Cut on November 24 via Altered Innocence, 'Voice So Sweet' was written by Gypsy 83 director Todd Stephens and the film's composer, Marty Beller (They Might Be Giants), as both the heart and the finale of the cult favorite and is performed by Rue in one of its most iconic scenes.

'I hope those who listen to 'Voice So Sweet' find as much joy and catharsis as I did getting to sing it so many years ago,' shares Sara Rue. 'So many Gypsy 83 fans have asked about 'Voice So Sweet' over the years and with the Director's Cut coming out, now is the time to finally unearth it,' adds Todd Stephens. 'I'll never forget Marty and I finishing the song on a flight to LA and wiping away tears watching Sara sing it.'

Meticulously restored in 4K from the 35mm camera negative to feature over 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage and an updated soundtrack that includes The Cure, Cocteau Twins, and Echo and the Bunnymen, Gypsy 83: The Director's Cut is an entirely new version of the cult misfit tale. Completely recut from scratch, Gypsy 83: The Director's Cut features full scenes that were left out of the original – as well as different takes of existing scenes – to satiate longtime fans and create a generation of new ones.

Gypsy 83: The Director's Cut will be available on VOD as well as on limited-edition DVD and Blu-ray starting November 24. In conjunction with the launch, Gypsy 83: The Director's Cut is being shown in select theatres nationwide – with its New York City run being extended due to demand – and limited-edition merch items will also be available via Night Channels, including hats, tees, and hoodies.

ABOUT GYPSY 83

Costarring John Doe of the legendary punk band X and the great Karen Black as a has-been lounge singer who both contribute original music performances, Gypsy 83 puts a queer, outsider spin on both the road movie and the coming-of-age journey.

The story follows Sandusky, Ohio goth misfits and Stevie Nicks superfan Gypsy Vale (Sara Rue) and her younger, queer protégée Clive Webb (Birkett Turton). When they discover a New York City club is hosting a 'Night of 1000 Stevie's,' the pair hit the road with high hopes that Gypsy will be able to perform -- with plenty of black eyeliner to spare!

Gypsy 83 is the second in Todd Stephens' Sandusky trilogy, a series of standalone films exploring the experience of being queer in a small town. The trilogy starts with Edge of Seventeen, about growing up queer in Sandusky which premiered at Sundance, and ends with Swan Song, a reconciliation and re-embracing of Sandusky after Gypsy 83 follows the story of leaving it all behind to a soundtrack that includes Switchblade Symphony, Ministry, Alien Sex Fiend, and Clan of Xymox. Swan Song, distributed by Magnolia, is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Chris Stephens









Photo Credit: Chris Stephens

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