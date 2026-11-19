"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Samantha Fish and THE ZAC SCHULZE GANG Join Forces on Holiday Single "SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS"
The Grammy-nominated guitarist teams with the Kent, England trio for a new take on the Motown classic.
Multiple Grammy-nominated guitarist, songwriter, and singer Samantha Fish has teamed up with Britain's Zac Schulze Gang to put a rock 'n' roll spin on Stevie Wonder's holiday classic, 'Someday at Christmas.' Recorded in New Orleans, the collaboration brings together Fish's dynamic vocals and renowned guitar work with the young British trio's driving rhythms and no-holds-barred approach to blues-rock. The single arrives November 19, 2026.
Originally released by Stevie Wonder in 1966, 'Someday at Christmas' envisions a world without war, hunger, or hatred. Sixty years later, Fish and the Gang revisit the song with driving guitars, gritty vocals and a blues-rock arrangement that gives the Motown classic a decidedly different sound.
The Grammy nominee is also confirmed to appear at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2027.
About the Artists
Three-time Grammy nominee Samantha Fish has made her mark with Death Wish Blues, her 2023 collaboration with Jesse Dayton, 2025's Paper Doll, and most recently, 2026's Paper Doll Live. Known for her fiery guitar playing, powerful vocals, and songwriting, Fish has built a loyal following worldwide and shared stages with The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, and Slash.
Hailing from Kent, England, the Zac Schulze Gang consists of guitarist and vocalist Zac Schulze, his brother Ben on drums, and bassist Ant Greenwell. Famous for their high-energy live shows, the trio has a growing international following, earning Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2024 UK Blues Awards and Young Artist of the Year in both 2025 and 2026. They've also performed at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival. They are looking forward to releasing a new album in February 2027.
With 'Someday at Christmas,' Fish and the Zac Schulze Gang bring together two generations of musicians to bring fresh energy to a holiday classic whose message of optimism and solidarity remains as relevant today as it was 60 years ago.
More information is available at samanthafish.com and zacschulzegang.rocks.
Photo Credit: Andy Ellis
Photo Credit: Andy Ellis
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