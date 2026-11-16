Sam First Names Gerald Clayton Artistic Director, Grammy-Nominated Pianist and Bandleader

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Sam First, the Los Angeles-based jazz venue, record label and non-profit, has named Grammy-Nominated Pianist, Composer and Bandleader Gerald Clayton Artistic Director.

'Sam First is near and dear to my heart,' Clayton says. 'Over the last decade I've witnessed their expansion from a hip and humble music bar into a thriving and vital institution— a welcoming home for a global network of top tier performers and lovers of good music and art. I'm honored to step into this new role and support the organization in their commitment to serve the music and the community.'

Sam First founder Paul Solomon says, 'We are thrilled that Gerald Clayton has accepted the role of Artistic Director. Gerald has been an anchor of the organization's music program and part of the Sam First family since the beginning. He is at the center of the overlapping communities of established and emerging musicians, young students of the music, and Los Angeles audiences and around the jazz world.

'As Sam First builds on its first nine years of music presentation, Gerald is a natural choice to help broaden the club's presentation of jazz and adjacent musical forms. His vision will foster continued grow for our audiences as an all-ages venue, and through his involvement in educational and in other initiatives.'

Clayton's Artistic Director duties will entail overseeing all areas of programming, artist-facing and audience-experience aspects of Sam First in connection with executive board leadership.

About Sam First

Sam First is a unique venue (and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization) dedicated to supporting and expanding jazz as a musical form and tradition. Its mission is to provide a vibrant center for regional, national, and international practitioners of jazz and to foster the growth and engagement of the jazz community in Los Angeles. As a space designed without an elevated stage, it removes the boundary between performers and audiences to promote in-person collaboration, the formation of new relationships, and the creation of original music that takes risks and pushes boundaries.

Sam First Records documents concerts at Sam First, home since 2017 to a vibrant Los Angeles Jazz and creative music scene. The recordings capture the natural acoustics, placing the listeners 'in the room' where they feel the moment of creativity. Releases include recordings by Anthony Wilson Nonet, Larry Goldings, Devin Daniels, Jeff Babko, Tim Lefebvre & Mark Guiliana, Rachel Eckroth, Joe La Barbera, Josh Nelson featuring Walter Smith III & Gaby Moreno, and Justin Kauflin. For more information: www.samfirstrecords.com

For more information on Sam First, please visit www.samfirstbar.com. Sam First is located at 6171 W Century Blvd #180, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

Photo Credit: Andrew Thomas







Photo Credit: Andrew Thomas

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