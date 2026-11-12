Sam Fender to Kick Off 2027 North American Headline Tour in Boston on April 20

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Sam Fender will kick off his 2027 North American headline tour on April 20 in Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The tour will see him perform at some of North America's most renowned stages, including Radio City Music Hall in New York, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, marking his largest North American venues to date and will wrap on May 9 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena. Tickets go on sale November 19 at 10am local time at samfender.com. The full itinerary is below.

The North American tour announcement arrives amid huge demand for Fender's UK and Ireland Proper Massive Stadium Tour '27: all nine dates sold out within a day of tickets going on sale, prompting additional shows in Cardiff, Edinburgh, and London. The tour, which has sold more than 637K tickets to date, includes three nights at London's Wembley Stadium.

Last week Sam Fender released a festive cover of the Rolling Stones' iconic, 'You Can't Always Get What You Want.' Self-produced with his band mates, Joe Atkinson and Dean Thompson, the song was recorded in Tyneside, England and features the choir from Sam's old high school and brass from the Easington Colliery Band.

Listen to 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' here.

Sam Fender released his critically acclaimed third album People Watching in 2025 via Capitol Records. The album won the 2025 Mercury Prize, with Sam also picking up a BRIT Award in 2025, two BRIT Awards in 2026, and an Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year.

He debuted People Watching's 'Rein Me In' alongside Olivia Dean at his London Stadium Show to over 80,000 fans in June 2025, before it was released as a duet later that month. In 2026, the song took on a life of its own, culminating in a record-breaking 23 non-consecutive weeks at number one, becoming the longest running number one single in British history, and taking the Brit Award for Song of the Year. The song is certified Platinum by the RIAA and has surpassed more than 846 million streams worldwide. Fender is set to release new music next year.

Listen to 'Rein Me In' featuring Olivia Dean here.

Sam Fender Live

Tuesday, April 20, 2027 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thursday, April 22, 2027 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Saturday, April 24, 2027 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, April 27, 2027 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave -Eagles Ballroom

Thursday, April 29, 2027 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Saturday, May 1, 2027 - Phoenix, AZ - Mullett Arena

Monday, May 3, 2027 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Wednesday, May 5, 2027 - Portland, OR - TBA

Friday, May 7, 2027 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Sunday, May 9, 2027 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Photo Credit: Melissa Gardner









Photo Credit: Melissa Gardner

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