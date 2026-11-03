Sam Fender Covers The Rolling Stones' You Can't Always Get What You Want, Tour Opens 2027

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Sam Fender shares a cover of the Rolling Stones' 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' today. Stream the new track here.

Self-produced alongside his band mates, Joe Atkinson and Dean Thompson, the song was recorded in Tyneside, England and features the choir from the John Spence Community High School in North Shields, where Sam was a former pupil, and brass from the Easington Colliery Band.

The recording soundtracks the 20th edition of this year's Christmas advert from UK retailer John Lewis.

Sam Fender: 'It was a privilege to rework such an iconic song by such a legendary band. In the spirit of Christmas, we re-recorded the children's choir with the kids from my old school, John Spence Community High School, and we arranged a brass section with the Easington Colliery Band.'

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger: 'I'm a fan of Sam's work, so I was pleased to hear he was covering one of my songs. I think he's done a great job with it.'

Tickets for Sam's Proper Massive Stadium Tour '27 went on sale last Friday, with all nine tour dates selling out in a day, and adding extra dates in Cardiff, Edinburgh, and London. The tour includes Sam's biggest headline shows to date at London's Wembley Stadium on June 18, June 20, and September 2.

Sam Fender released his number one selling, critically acclaimed third album People Watching in 2025 via Capitol Records. The album won the 2025 Mercury Prize, with Sam also picking up a BRIT Award in 2025, two BRIT Awards in 2026, and an Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year.

He debuted People Watching's 'Rein Me In' alongside Olivia Dean at his London Stadium Show to over 80,000 fans in June 2025, before it was released as a duet later that month. In 2026, the song took on a life of its own, culminating in a record breaking 23 non-consecutive weeks at number one, becoming the longest running number one single in British history, and taking the Brit Award for Song of the Year. The song is certified Platinum by the RIAA and has surpassed 817+ million streams worldwide.

Sam Fender Live

June 3 – St. James' Park, Newcastle*

June 5 – St. James' Park, Newcastle*

June 10 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff*

June 12 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff*

June 18 – Wembley Stadium, London*

June 20 – Wembley Stadium, London*

July 1 – Marlay Park, Dublin

July 3 – Rock Werchter, Belgium (festival headline)

July 8 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh*

July 10 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh*

July 15 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester*

July 17 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester*

September 2 – Wembley Stadium, London

*support from Wunderhorse

For more information, visit www.samfender.com.

Photo Credit: Melissa Gardner, Matt Crossick











Photo Credit: Melissa Gardner, Matt Crossick

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