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Multi-platinum artist and rising star Sam Barber will bring his headline 'The Outlier World Tour' to North America with newly confirmed stops at Nashville's The Pinnacle (two nights), Birmingham's Avondale Brewing Company (two nights), Houston's White Oak Music Hall and Louisville's Iroquois Amphitheater (two nights), among others. Complete tour dates are listed below.

Tickets will be available for artist presale starting Wednesday, December 2 at 10:00am local time, with general on-sale following on Thursday, December 3 at 10:00am local time. American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets to select dates, beginning Tuesday, December 1 at 10:00am local time, through Wednesday, December 2 at 10:00pm local time, before the general public on sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits and perks American Express Card Members can access across select arts, theater, sports and music events through Amex Experiences.

The tour follows the release of Barber's new EP, Outlier, and surprise EP, Dyin' Times, both released earlier this month via Atlantic Outpost. Produced by Joe Becker ('Indigo,' 'Straight and Narrow'), the EPs feature a combined ten new tracks and continue a standout year for Barber, who won Breakthrough Country Artist at the 2026 American Music Awards.

Barber has rapidly risen from selling out small clubs to packing iconic venues like New York's Pier 17 (two nights), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where he made his sold-out headline debut this past summer.

Earlier this spring, Barber released his sophomore album, Broken View. Co-written and co-produced by Barber and Becker, with additional songs co-produced with Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan) at Long Pond Studio, Broken View serves as a sweeping and introspective reflection on life's complexities, exploring themes of love, loss and self-discovery.

One of the genre's fastest-rising and 'most in-demand artists' (Rolling Stone), Barber has built a devoted global audience through deeply personal songwriting and an unfiltered perspective that resonates across generations. Raised on a farm in southeast Missouri, Barber began playing music as a teenager after picking up his great-grandfather's Gibson guitar. Guided by his commitment to making music on his own terms, Barber has risen rapidly as a generational voice in country music and now lives in Montana.

With over 3.4 billion global streams, Barber's 2024 debut album, Restless Mind, received widespread acclaim. The album earned RIAA Gold certification and features standout singles, including 2x Platinum-certified 'Straight and Narrow' and Platinum-certified 'Indigo (Feat. Avery Anna),' the latter of which has amassed over 828 million global streams and earned Barber a top 40 placement on Billboard's Hot 100.

Barber has shared stages with icons such as Bruce Springsteen and Ed SHeeran, performed on NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show and CBS Saturday Morning's 'Saturday Sessions,' and had his song 'Tear Us Apart' featured on the soundtrack for the Twisters movie.

THE OUTLIER Tracklist

1. Outlier

2. If I May

3. Turn The Light Off

4. Good Faith

5. Northern Weeds

6. Settle In

DYIN' TIMES Tracklist

1. Dyin' Times

2. Dark Sky

3. Yellow Diamonds

4. War

Sam Barber Confirmed Tour Dates

On sale Thursday, December 3 at 10:00am local time.

December 3—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena*

December 4—Independence, MO—Cable Dahmer Arena*

December 5—Grand Prairie, TX—Texas Trust CU Theatre*

December 10—Albuquerque, NM—Revel Entertainment Center*

December 11—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre*

December 12—Las Vegas, NV—The Theater at Virgin Hotels*

January 30—Winston-Salem, NC—Bulls Bands and Barrels

February 11—Dothan, AL—Dothan Civic Center

February 12—Nashville, TN—The Pinnacle+

February 13—Nashville, TN—The Pinnacle+

February 17—Fayetteville, AR—Fayetteville Towncenter

February 18—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion

February 19—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion

February 20—Wichita, KS—Bulls Bands and Barrells

March 31—Perth, Australia—Ice Cream Factory§ (SOLD OUT)

April 3—Melbourne, Australia—Margaret Court Arena§ (SOLD OUT)

April 4—Melbourne, Australia—Margaret Court Arena§

April 6—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre§ (SOLD OUT)

April 9—Sydney, Australia—Hordern Pavilion§ (SOLD OUT)

April 10—Sydney, Australia—Hordern Pavilion§

April 11—Newcastle, Australia—Newcastle Foreshore§

April 13—Brisbane, Australia—Riverstage§

April 14—Brisbane, Australia—Riverstage§

April 17—Townsville, Australia—Country Fest Queensland

May 1—Simpsonville, SC—Greenville Country Music Festival

May 2—Roanoke, VA—Elmwood Live+

May 5—Baltimore, MD—Pier Six Pavilion+

May 7—Lexington, KY—Gatton Park on the Town Branch+

May 8—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company

May 9—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company

May 13—Lubbock, TX—Cook's Garage

May 14—Albuquerque, NM—Boots In The Park

May 16—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall+

May 20—Louisville, KY—Iroquois Amphitheater+

May 21—Louisville, KY—Iroquois Amphitheater+

May 22—Grand Rapids, MI—Bulls Bands and Barrells

May 23—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live! Outdoor+

June 15—Belfast, U.K.—Custom House Square (SOLD OUT)

June 18—Chelmsford, U.K.— State Fayre

June 20—Tilburg, Netherlands—Spoorpark Live

June 22—Copenhagen, Denmark—Amager Bio

June 23—Stockholm, Sweden—B-K

June 26—Oslo, Norway—Stenfest

June 29—Hamburg, Germany—Stadtpark Open Air†

June 30—Cologne, Germany—Südbrücke†

July 1—Munich, Germany—Zenith†

July 9—Prince Edward Island, Canada—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 16—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

August 6—Detroit Lakes, MN—WE Fest

August 13—Sikeston, MO—Sikeston Rodeo

August 14-15—Montreal, QC—Lasso 2027

*with special guests Josiah & The Bonnevilles and Wild Horses

§with special guest Josiah & The Bonnevilles

+Amex presale dates

†co-headline with Dylan Gossett

For more information, visit www.sambarbermusic.com.

Photo Credit: Chad Wadsworth









Photo Credit: Chad Wadsworth

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