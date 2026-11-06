Saint Micah Releases New Single "Oui Mon Chéri" Via Casa Doce Music

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Prolific pop artist and virtuoso pianist Saint Micah has released his sultry, hypnotic new single 'Oui Mon Chéri' via Casa Doce Music. Produced by acclaimed duo PhD as well as pioneering French DJ Lifelike, 'Oui Mon Chéri' draws inspiration from Saint Micah's love of French pop chanteurs such as Charles Aznavour to soundtrack an all-consuming, whirlwind romance.

'I wish I could reveal the inspiration behind the song, but I don't kiss and tell,' shares Saint Micah. 'When this song comes on at the club, grab your crush and just say 'yes.''

Arriving on the heels of his dazzling headline performance at Tampa Bay's Halloween On Central, one of the largest street festivals in the U.S., 'Oui Mon Chéri' follows dance pop gem 'Papillon,' and high-intensity fan favorite 'The Grind,' which received an official remix by GRAMMY-winning producer and DJ Dave Audé (Lady Gaga, Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyoncé). The remix hit the Top 10 of Music Week's Commercial Pop Club Chart. The Grind release included a high-concept music video directed by visual artists and fashion photographers Domen and Van De Velde.

Turning the heads of some of the biggest names in music and fashion, Saint Micah's talent and story have led him to collaborate with top producers, designers, and creatives including producer duo PhD (Zedd, Kylie Minogue, One Direction), creative director Nicola Formichetti (Lady Gaga), designers such as Zaldy (Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson), and brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Rahul Mishra, Robert Abi Nader, Stephane Rolland, and more.

About Saint Micah

Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Saint Micah (fka Micah McLaurin) trained at the Curtis Institute of Music and Juilliard and has performed as soloist with major orchestras around the world as an acclaimed concert pianist. Finding a home in queer culture upon moving to New York, Saint Micah harnessed his virtuosic talent to celebrate everything that makes him unique and, in that process, released his viral 'Rhapsody in Gaga' piano medley before bridging the classical and pop worlds with his instrumental album Diamonds which was recorded with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra alongside an all-star team.

Building upon his lived truth rather than being controlled by it, Micah adopted the moniker Saint Micah and is creating music in his own voice about embracing freedom, individuality, and sexuality in sharp contrast to his childhood experiences in a homophobic religious household. He has earned global praise from Rolling Stone, Paper Magazine, V Magazine, Vanity Fair, WWD, Marie Claire, Page Six, Queerty, Pride.com, and more.

Continuing his skyrocketing trajectory, Saint Micah is collaborating with the industry's hottest producers and is quickly adding to the acclaim he has received for his flawless catalogue of pop gems such as 'Don't Give Up On Love,' 'Remember Me,' 'Baboom,' and the sultry 'Call Me' which was nominated for Best Art Director at the Berlin Music Video Awards.





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