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Rising UK musician Saam Sultan has released the deluxe edition of his debut EP, Seraphim, via Darkroom Records. The expanded release features two new tracks, led by focus track 'Sex Inside A Dream,' alongside 'Girlfriend.'

Equally vulnerable and self-assured, Seraphim finds the young artist drawing from the musical influences of his youth, reimagining the sounds and styles of the '00s and '10s through his own distinct lens.

A glittering, carnal epic, 'Sex Inside A Dream' builds in complexity, with distinct parts and stirring vocals—sung, rapped, multilayered, and otherwise. Saam references Psilocybin and Roman frescoes as his voice rises and falls, as the tempo shifts, as otherworldly voices and jungle noises weave around him, creating a technicolor soundscape. 'Girlfriend' builds on the hazy, atmospheric textures that define his sound, bringing his emotive vocals to the forefront as he navigates the complexities of love, longing, and relationships.

From interior moments of reflection to the outward embrace of dancefloor bangers, Seraphim is a portrait of an artist coming into focus. Across these songs, he traverses the ether, materializes in passing moments, then disappears back into a haze of synths and beats to leave us wondering what the future holds.

Seraphim [Deluxe] Tracklist

Mother God

Khanum I - Extension

Crocodile Woman II - Extension

Focus on Ya Self

The Tension

Girlfriend

On The Line

Sex Inside A Dream

This December, Saam will embark on his first-ever European headline tour in support of Seraphim, with dates in Warsaw, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, and London with Elijah Aike and Generator 42 as support acts. Tickets are available at saamsultan.com. This past year he made an appearance at London's All Points East following a set at OFF Festival in Poland.

Saam's most recent release 'Come On!,' experiments with a new sound, moving beyond his signature cloud-rap textures and woozy verses. Propulsive grooves, funky synths, playful ad-libs, and psychedelic production create an energetic, dreamlike atmosphere built around the refrain, 'you are my magic.'

Though early breakouts like 'ydoifeel?' and 'Locked In Love' linked Saam to the UK's resurgent cloud rap scene, there is no simple way to categorize his music. Hailed as one of NME's 100 emerging artists for 2026, he seamlessly blends experimentalist R&B, rap, and alternative and electronic traditions with a scene-setting acumen nodding to film scores and an idiosyncratic viewpoint derived from a childhood split between Florida and Barbados before settling in Brighton. At only 20, genre-agnosticism is not even a conversation. Raised on digital era free-for-all and faded memories of childhood Y2K aesthetics alongside his mother's diverse record collection, Saam never considered stylistic strictures so much as he let his synthesizer and intuition guide him towards sounds that personally resonated. Saam currently has nearly 700K listeners on Spotify.

Beyond the music, Saam is building an interconnected creative world that reflects his distinct artistic sensibility. While many of his contemporaries draw from similar modern trends, Saam's influences are notably more eclectic and far-reaching — citing the cinematic depth of Hans Zimmer and the emotional rawness of Jeff Buckley as key inspirations. This blend of grandeur and vulnerability defines his sound and creative vision.

Upcoming Saam Sultan Show Dates

+ Support from Elijah Aike

^ Support from Generator 42

DEC 06 — HYDROZAGADKA · WARSAW, POLAND ^

DEC 08 — LARK · BERLIN, GERMANY +

DEC 09 — LA BOULE NOIRE · PARIS, FRANCE +

DEC 10 — PARASIDO · AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

DEC 18 — 26 LEAKE STREET · LONDON, UK (SOLD OUT) +

Photo Credit: Philip Sinden









Photo Credit: Philip Sinden

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