NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

South by Southwest (SXSW) today announced the first 100 Showcasing Artists confirmed to perform at the 2027 SXSW Music Festival & Conference (March 15–21). SXSW Music is the premier industry showcase event and platform for global music discovery. These 100 groundbreaking artists are coming to Austin next March from 21 countries to represent the scenes, genres and sounds pushing music forward.

BBC Introducing, Bella Union, Billboard, British Music Embassy, De Los of LA Times, KCRW, Luck Reunion, Monster Children, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, SoundOn TikTok and UnitedMasters are among the first announced showcase presenters curating talent at the SXSW Music Festival. SXSW Music badges and wristbands are on sale now.

Highlights from the first wave of Showcasing Artists for the SXSW Music Festival include ANASOF, the rising new voice in contemporary Latin songwriting; bed, one of the best live bands out of Japan featuring a ferocious blend of techno, punk, and pop; Boko Yout, one of Europe's most talked-about new artists combining raw alt-rock experimentation with visceral world-building; Cowboy Hunters, the breakout Scottish punk duo with a reputation for high energy and live chaos; Girl in the Year Above, the buzzy Irish–Cornish quintet blending Celtic storytelling and emotionally charged alt-rock catharsis; La Fiera de Ojinaga, the Mexican regional music band pairing traditional Norteño music with modern influences, and a distinctive Norteño Sax sound; La Reezy, the rising hip-hop artist from New Orleans whose music embodies the city's rich culture, sound, and spirit, with soulful production, Southern rap influences, and thoughtful storytelling; LYNN, fresh off her viral On The Radar freestyle, the Birmingham-born, Austin-based rap powerhouse is poised for a breakout year; Rome Streetz, the legendary Griselda Records signee renowned for his singular take on hardcore hip-hop; and Wild Pink, the indie rock staple known for heartland songwriting and cinematic sound.

To see the full list of Showcasing Artists announced so far, visit the SXSW schedule.

'Coming off the energy and success of the 2026 SXSW Music Festival, with seven nights of groundbreaking showcases and record attendance, we are excited to keep pushing SXSW forward in 2027,' said Brian Hobbs, VP of Music, SXSW. 'These first 100 artists, curated by our team from thousands of submissions, represent the quality and diversity attendees can expect when the global music industry gathers at SXSW. The excitement to get to Austin next March from artists and industry alike is as strong as it ever has been. More than ever, SXSW is the place where artists break and the business of music gets done, and we have a big 2027 in the works.'

Showcase Presenters

SXSW today announced the first Showcase Presenters for the 2027 SXSW Music Festival. Music showcases are curated by SXSW programmers in collaboration with record labels, booking agencies, export offices, management and PR firms, publishers, media outlets, lifestyle brands and festivals. These showcases give attendees the opportunity to experience sets in exclusive, one-of-a-kind venues.

SXSW Music Showcase Presenters announced today include BBC Introducing, Bella Union, Billboard, British Music Embassy, De Los of LA Times, KCRW, Luck Reunion, Monster Children, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, SoundOn TikTok and UnitedMasters. For a full list of Showcase Presenters announced to date, visit the SXSW schedule.

Music Conference

Last month, SXSW announced more than 350 sessions for the Innovation, Film & TV and Music Conferences, curated from the thousands of PanelPicker submissions. Music Conference programming provides attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest trends impacting the music business and practical advice to advance artist careers at every level.

This year's Music submissions centered on four major themes: financial sustainability, touring, community building, and technology. Expect session topics on building sustainable, multi-revenue careers; the operations and economics of modern touring and festivals; tools for converting casual listeners into active fanbases; and artist protection, compensation, and practical applications in the age of AI; and more. Session highlights include:

Artist Development and the Myth of Organic Growth—Breakout artists are rarely just discovered—they are built. This panel explores what it takes to develop an artist from the ground up in the social-first era: how to spot talent before the metrics exist, how music and audience strategy develop together, and how to engineer attention without losing the authenticity that makes fans care. Speakers: Patrick Belinson (Atlantic Records), Eddie Franzoni (YTK Media), Kristin Robinson (Billboard)

Can Brands Save Live Music?—As live music faces rising costs and mounting pressures, brands are seeking new ways to build cultural relevance. This panel of marketing, agency, and booking leaders explores how innovative partnerships beyond traditional sponsorships can shape the future of live experiences and unlock mutual value for artists, audiences, and brands. Speakers: Alex Beazley-Long (Imagination), Maura Gaudio (Visa), Talia Spera (Superfly)

How Women Fans and Artists Are Redefining Fandom—Women artists currently dominate top touring revenue, while women fans drive ticket volume and premium spending. The global 'Her Frequency' study of 15,000 fans reveals that women not only buy tickets, but architect the entire group live-music experience. This session unpacks what it means for touring strategy, pricing, and brand partnerships going forward. Speakers: Cristina Baxter (THE·TEAM), Molly Bailin (THE·TEAM), Thayer Lavielle (The Collective)

AI After the Hype: What Artists Actually Use—The conversation around AI has shifted from speculation to practical application. This live session explores and demonstrates how artists and music teams are using AI today. Speakers: Constantin Koehncke (Image Line), Kakul Srivastava (Splice), Sam Willings (MusicTech)

New Wave: Preparing the Next Gen for the Music Industry—Four leaders working across the music industry and higher education share how top music business academic programs prepare students for the industry's opportunities and challenges. Speakers: Goldie Harris (United Masters), Al Thrash (Thirty Tigers), Josh Antonuccio (Ohio University), Monika Julien (Drexel University)

To see the full list of Music Conference sessions announced so far, visit the SXSW schedule.

For 2027, the Music Festival & Conference will be more central in the SXSW event footprint. The Music Clubhouse will relocate to The Thompson hotel, with Music Conference programming now at The Thompson and The Westin hotels. This puts the home base for Music attendees right off Sixth Street and only three blocks from the historic Red River Cultural District, the heart of the Music Festival.

Participation

There's still time to be part of the SXSW Music Festival, with seven nights to showcase your sound in Austin's most popular venues in front of an industry audience from around the globe. The final deadline to apply for Music Showcases is Friday, November 20, 2026 at 11:59pm.

About SXSW

SXSW helps creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is known worldwide for conferences and festivals that celebrate new frontiers in business, entertainment and culture. With its flagship event in Austin and SXSW London, which launched in 2025, SXSW brings together global artists, entrepreneurs and audiences for sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, networking, and unexpected discoveries focused on the future of creative industries: Brand & Marketing, Cities & Climate, Comedy, Creator Economy, Design, Film & Television, Gaming, Health & Wellness, Lifestyle, Music, Podcasts, Sports, Startups, Technology & AI, Workplace, and more.

SXSW 2027 runs March 15-21 in downtown Austin, preceded by SXSW EDU, March 13-16. Learn more at sxsw.com.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone