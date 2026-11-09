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SWATS Nation Will Perform 'Old Atlanta 678 Remix' with Lil Will at Coalition DJs' New Music Monday

The performance at Coalition DJs' New Music Monday celebrates the artists, music and culture of Atlanta's hip-hop legacy.

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SWATS Nation Will Perform 'Old Atlanta 678 Remix' with Lil Will at Coalition DJs' New Music Monday

The celebration of Atlanta's hip-hop legacy continues tonight as SWATS Nation presents 'Old Atlanta 678 Remix' at Coalition DJs' New Music Monday, taking place at the legendary Stankonia Recording Studios in Atlanta.

Fresh off the November 6 release, Dungeon Family's Lil Will, featuring Sammy Sam the Hitman, Diamond P, Bonecrusher and Prince of Buckhead, brings the new single to Atlanta's influential DJ and music industry community.

The performance celebrates the artists, music and culture that continue to define Atlanta's hip-hop legacy. 'Old Atlanta 678 Remix' is available on major streaming platforms.

Event Details

Event: Coalition DJs' New Music Monday

Date: Monday, November 9, 2026

Location: Stankonia Recording Studios, Atlanta, GA

Coming Next

The official music video premieres publicly Friday, November 13, on the SWATS Nation YouTube channel.

https://youtube.com/@swatsnation

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