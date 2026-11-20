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Stereophonics have released 'Tune! Ultimate Collection 96-26,' a career-spanning compilation now available on vinyl, CD and digital formats. The release follows earlier BroadwayWorld coverage of the 30-track collection announced for the band's 30th anniversary.

Stereophonics are not a band that rest on their laurels of the 90's. Always moving forward while experimenting with style and production, the depth and honesty of the songwriting has brought them number 1 records over four decades. With a hugely diverse following of fans who find their own meaning and interpretations within the lyrics of Kelly Jones human experience, they make it their own and sing every word back in stadiums and arenas around the world.

Speaking on the release, Kelly said:

'I wanted to make an up to date compilation. I wanted all the big songs in one place. If you look us up streaming - there it is, your introduction to Stereophonics. Easy to find for the die hard fans of decades. And easy to find for the new fans I seen in the front row this last few years on the arena and stadium tours worldwide. I get blown away when young twenty-somethings and teenagers from all walks of life come up to me on the street telling me how they discovered the band and what the songs mean to them. I equally get blown away when people tell me they've seen the band thirty plus times. This album is for them. Tune after Tune! This is not for marketing. This is not for the charts. This is for music lovers and this is for people to get a glimpse at the catalogue of songs we have worked hard at for decades. I personally discovered a lot of my favourite bands through compilations. There's a lot of music to find. This is just an appetiser. Songwriting is an important thing for people. It offers hope to know that someone else has had that beautiful or fearful or uncertain experience in life and make people feel less alone. It's always been about moving forwards and standing the test of time for me as a writer. Being honest and being vulnerable and telling the truth. Big love and thanks to you all and enjoy the collectors vinyls too, they're stunning.'

Stereophonics' enduring success continues to grow, with the band coming off another UK No.1 album in 2025 - their ninth UK No.1 album overall. Across an extraordinary 30-year career, they have sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, and continue to gain new fans every year, bringing their music to a younger generation and introducing their songs to audiences discovering the band for the first time.

Available on 3LP 180g black vinyl, limited edition 3LP 180g coloured vinyl, 2CD and digital formats, each physical edition includes one of five exclusive lyric art prints, randomly inserted at packing, making every copy a unique collector's item.

Golden Ticket Competition

To celebrate 30 years of Stereophonics, fans who pre-ordered 'Tune!' through the Official Store in the UK were automatically entered into an exclusive 'Golden Ticket' competition, with 30 prizes available - including one grand prize and 29 runner-up prizes.

The grand prize is a one-of-a-kind Stereophonics-branded vinyl jukebox, with the winner announced via a special golden vinyl edition of 'Tune!' sent directly to them. The 29 runner-up winners will also receive exclusive prizes created especially to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary.

With 30 years behind them, the band's music catalogue remains as relevant and as loved as ever.

Release Formats

'Tune!' - 3LP 180g Black Vinyl

'Tune!' - 3LP 180g Marble Coloured Vinyl - D2C Exclusive

'Tune!' - 2CD Digipack

Order the collection at stereophonics.lnk.to/TunePR. More information is available at stereophonics.com.

Tracklist

Side A

1. Dakota

2. I Wanna Get Lost With You

3. Have A Nice Day

4. Maybe Tomorrow

5. There's Always Gonna Be Something

Side B

6. C'est La Vie

7. White Lies

8. Fly Like An Eagle

9. The Bartender And The Thief

10. Mr Writer

Side C

11. A Thousand Trees

12. Local Boy In The Photograph

13. Just Looking

14. Graffiti On The Train

15. Indian Summer

Side D

16. Vegas Two Times

17. It Means Nothing

18. Song For The Summer

19. Handbags And Gladrags

20. Geronimo

Side E

21. All In One Night

22. Seems Like You Don't Know Me

23. Hurry Up And Wait

24. Pick A Part That's New

25. Step On My Old Size Nines

Side F

26. Superman

27. You're My Star

28. Do Ya Feel My Love?

29. Traffic

30. Mr And Mrs Smith









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