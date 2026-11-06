SPICE Girls Release THE SINGLES COLLECTION Box Sets With New Messages From Each Member

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To celebrate the 30th anniversary of debut album Spice, The Spice Girls' release The Singles Collection, the first-ever complete collection of all the group's singles, including B-sides and previously unreleased recordings. With five brand new messages from each of the Spice Girls, The Singles Collection is available as two limited-edition 14-disc box sets. The collection releases on 7' color vinyl and CD today (November 6, 2026). Order here.

2026 marks 30 years since the release of the band's debut album, Spice, which became one of the best-selling albums of all time. The Spice Girls exploded into the charts in 1996, reaching #1 in 37 countries and launching a cultural 'Girl Power' movement that inspired millions. From 'Wannabe to Holler', 'Spice Up Your Life' to 'Goodbye'; The Singles Collection brings together the singles, original artwork, B-sides and previously unreleased recordings from the Spice Girls archive in a handbag inspired box, finished in white holographic gloss and matt black foil.

Both editions feature previously unreleased recordings from the Spice Girls archive, including 'Do You Think About Me', one of the group's earliest demos, now available for the first time. The CD edition goes even deeper, with an exclusive disc featuring four previously unreleased demos. The 7' edition puts every single on color vinyl for the first time, paired with its original lead B-side. Fourteen individually colored records. Fourteen original sleeves. One seriously good-looking box.

The Singles Collection releases today, 30 years to the week since Spice turned five girls into a global phenomenon and Girl Power into a worldwide movement. The Spice Girls have redefined how successful a British pop act can be on a global scale, selling over 100 million records worldwide. That success was unprecedented right from the start: they topped the charts in 37 countries with debut single 'Wannabe' and followed it with Spice, the best-selling album by a girlband ever.

The British girlband broke down cultural barriers, paved the way for women in pop and empowered people everywhere, one high kick at a time. They're the most successful girl group in history, with an unmatched run of #1 singles and record-breaking albums soundtracking a collective coming of age.

For more information and to purchase from The Spice Girls' Official Artist Store, visit www.thespicegirls.com.

Formats

14x 7' Color Vinyl singles box set

14x CD singles box set

7' Box Set Includes

14 individually colored 7' vinyl records

All original singles with their lead B-sides

Bonus discs: Step To Me and Tell Me Why

Two previously unreleased tracks, including Do You Think About Me, one of the group's earliest recordings

CD Box Set Includes

14 CDs featuring 160 tracks

All original singles, complete B-sides and rare remixes

Bonus discs: Step To Me and Tell Me Why

Exclusive disc featuring four previously unreleased tracks, including Do You Think About Me

Both Sets Include

14 sleeves featuring the original single artwork

Limited-edition numbering card

Five collectible art cards

28-page (7') / 32-page (CD) booklet featuring brand new messages from all five Spice Girls

Exclusive Spice Girls 30th anniversary acrylic charm

7' Tracklisting

1. Wannabe / Bumper To Bumper

2. Say You'll Be There (Single Mix) / Take Me Home

3. 2 Become 1 (Single Version) / One Of These Girls

4. Mama (Radio Version) / Who Do You Think You Are (Radio Version)

5. Step To Me (7' Mix) / Move Over

6. Spice Up Your Life (Stent Radio Mix) / Spice Invaders

7. Too Much (Radio Edit) / Outer Space Girls

8. Stop / Ain't No Stopping Us Now (Featuring Luther Vandross)

9. Viva Forever (Radio Edit) / Viva Forever (Tony Rich Remix)

10. Goodbye (Radio Edit) / Christmas Wrapping

11. Holler (Radio Edit) / Let Love Lead The Way (Radio Edit)

12. Tell Me Why (Radio Edit*) / If You Wanna Have Some Fun (Radio Edit)*

13. Headlines (Friendship Never Ends) / Wannabe (Soul Seekerz Radio Edit)

14. Do You Think About Me (Demo)** / 2 Become 1 (Demo)**

* Previously promo only

** Previously unreleased

CD Tracklisting

CD1

1. Wannabe

2. Bumper To Bumper

3. Wannabe (Mobv 8 Vocal Slam Mix)

4. Wannabe (Mobv 8 Dub Slam Mix)

5. Wannabe (Dave Way Alternabve Mix)

6. Wannabe (Junior Vasquez Remix Edit)

7. Wannabe (Junior Vasquez Gomis Dub)

8. Wannabe (Junior Vasquez 7' Single Edit)*

9. Wannabe (Junior Vasquez 12' Club Mix)*

10. Wannabe (Junior Vasquez Club Dub)*

11. Wannabe (No Rap)*

12. Wannabe (Instrumental Slam)*

13. Wannabe (Instrumental)

14. Wannabe (Karaoke Version)

CD2

1. Say You'll Be There (Single Mix)

2. Take Me Home

3. Say You'll Be There 03:43 (Single Edit)*

4. Say You'll Be There (Junior's Main Pass)

5. Say You'll Be There (Junior's Dub Girls)

6. Say You'll Be There (Junior's X Beats)

7. Say You'll Be There (Junior's X Beats 2007 Edit)

8. Say You'll Be There (Linslee's Extended Mix)

9. Say You'll Be There (Spice Of Life Mix)

10. Say You'll Be There (7' Radio Mix)

11. Say You'll Be There (Kurt's Dub)*

12. Say You'll Be There (Instrumental)

13. Say You'll Be There (Karaoke Version)

CD3

1. 2 Become 1 (Single Version)

2. One Of These Girls

3. Sleigh Ride

4. 2 Become 1 (Album Version)

5. 2 Become 1 (Orchestral Version)

6. 2 Become 1 (Dave Way Remix)

7. Seremos 1 Los 2 (Versión En Español)

8. 2 Become 1 (Instrumental)*

9. 2 Become 1 (Karaoke Version)

CD4

1. Mama (Radio Version)

2. Who Do You Think You Are (Radio Version)

3. Baby Come Round

4. Mama (Album Version)

5. Mama (Biffco Mix)

6. Mama (Instrumental)*

7. Mama (Karaoke Version)

8. Who Do You Think You Are (Album Version)

9. Who Do You Think You Are (Morales Club Mix)

10. Who Do You Think You Are (Morales Dub Mix)

11. Who Do You Think You Are (Morales Bonus Mix)*

12. Who Do You Think You Are (Instrumental)

13. Who Do You Think You Are (Karaoke Version)

CD5

1. Step To Me (7' Mix)

2. Move Over

3. Step To Me (Extended Mix)

4. Step To Me (Mamhew's Disco Steppin' Mix)

5. Step To Me (Mamhew's Extra Spicey Dub)

6. Step To Me (From Japanese Edibon of Spiceworld)

7. Move Over (Live In Istanbul)

8. Move Over Generabonext (Live)

9. Move Over (PlayStabon Backing Track)

10. Move Over (Instrumental)*

11. Move Over (Karaoke Version)

CD6

1. Spice Up Your Life (Stent Radio Mix)

2. Spice Invaders

3. Spice Up Your Life (Morales Radio Mix)

4. Spice Up Your Life (Morales Carnival Club Mix)

5. Spice Up Your Life (Morales Drums & Dub Mix)

6. Spice Up Your Life (Morales Beats)

7. Spice Up Your Life (Murk Cuba Libre Mix)

8. Spice Up Your Life (Murk Havana FM Radio Mix)

9. Spice Up Your Life (Murk Spider Beats)

10. Spice Up Your Life (Murk Sugar Cane Dub)

11. Spice Up Your Life (Stent Radio Instrumental)

12. Spice Up Your Life (Karaoke Version)

CD7

1. Too Much (Radio Edit)

2. Outer Space Girls

3. Walk Of Life

4. Too Much (Album Version)

5. Too Much (Orchestral Version)

6. Too Much (SoulShock & Karlin Remix)

7. Too Much (Instrumental)*

8. Too Much (Karaoke Version)

CD8

1. Stop

2. Ain't No Stopping Us Now (Featuring Luther Vandross)

3. Something Kinda Funny (Live In Istanbul)

4. Mama (Live In Istanbul)

5. Love Thing (Live In Istanbul)

6. Stop (Morales Remix)

7. Stop (Morales Dub)*

8. Stop (Morales Remix Radio Edit)*

9. Stop (Stretch 'N' Vern's Rock & Roll Mix)

10. Stop (Stretch 'N' Vern's Biffon Dub)*

11. Stop (Backing Track Extra Brass)*

12. Stop (Instrumental)*

13. Stop (Karaoke Version)

CD9

1. Viva Forever (Radio Edit)

2. Viva Forever (Tony Rich Remix)

3. Viva Forever (Album Version)

4. Who Do You Think You Are (Live in Birmingham)

5. Say You'll Be There (Live in Birmingham)

6. Viva Forever (John Themis Ambient Mix)

7. Viva Forever (Tony Rich Main Remix)*

8. Viva Forever (Tony Rich Remix Radio Edit)*

9. Viva Forever (Tony Rich Remix Instrumental)

10. Viva Forever (Instrumental)*

11. Viva Forever (Karaoke Version)

CD10

1. Goodbye (Radio Edit)

2. Christmas Wrapping

3. Goodbye (Single Edit)

4. Sisters (Are Doing It For Themselves) (Live)

5. We Are Family (Live)

6. Goodbye (Album Version)

7. Goodbye (Orchestral Mix)

8. Goodbye (Orchestral Master)*

9. Goodbye (Karaoke Version)

CD11

1. Holler (Radio Edit)

2. Let Love Lead The Way (Radio Edit)

3. Holler (Album Version)

4. Holler (TV Edit)*

5. Holler (MAW Remix)

6. Holler (MAW Tribal Vocal)

7. Holler (MAW Spice Beats)

8. Holler (MAW Dub)

9. Holler (MAW Remix Instrumental)

10. Holler (MAW Tribal Instrumental)

11. Holler (Karaoke Version)

12. Let Love Lead The Way (Album Version)

13. Let Love Lead The Way (TV Edit)*

14. Let Love Lead The Way (Karaoke Version)

CD12

1. Tell Me Why (Radio Edit)*

2. If You Wanna Have Some Fun (Radio Edit)*

3. Tell Me Why (Jonathan Peters Edit)

4. Tell Me Why (Jonathan Peters Club Mix)*

5. Tell Me Why (Thunderpuss Edit)*

6. Tell Me Why (ThunderDUB)*

7. Tell Me Why (Thunderpuss Club Mix)*

8. Tell Me Why (Tribe-A-Pella)*

9. Tell Me Why (Mixshow)*

10. Tell Me Why (Thunderpuss Radio Instrumental)*

11. Tell Me Why (12' Instrumental)*

CD13

1. Headlines (Friendship Never Ends)

2. Wannabe (Soul Seekerz Radio Edit)

3. Wannabe (Soul Seekerz 2007 Remix)

4. Wannabe (Soul Seekerz Dub)*

5. 2 Become 1 (Georgie Porgie's Radio Edit)

6. 2 Become 1 (Georgie Porgie's Extended Mix)*

7. 2 Become 1 (Georgie Porgie's Dub Mix)*

8. Spice Up Your Life (Ralphi's Radio Edit)

9. Spice Up Your Life (Ralphi's Vocal Mix)*

10. Spice Up Your Life (Ralphi's Dub Mix)*

11. Spice Girls Megamix (Radio Edit)*

12. Spice Girls Club Megamix*

CD14

1. Do You Think About Me (Demo)**

2. Wannabe (Demo)

3. 2 Become 1 (Demo)**

4. Mama (Demo)**

5. Who Do You Think You Are (Demo)

6. Step To Me (Demo)

7. Love Thing (Demo)**

8. Last Time Lover (Demo)

9. If U Can't Dance (Demo)

10. Feed Your Love (Demo)

* Previously promo only

** Previously unreleased







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