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Breakout Pop/R&B group Soulidified is kicking off the holiday season with a soulful new version of the classic 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,' produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Troy Taylor and available now via Atlantic Records. Following the group's 2025 cover of Justin Bieber's 'Mistletoe,' the track serves as the group's second holiday release.

Soulidified is celebrating more than just the Christmas holidays, with 2026 proving a momentous year in the four-member vocal group's career. Last month saw the premiere of their Atlantic Records debut single, 'Man Ain't Me.' Co-produced by Troy Taylor and Tropkillaz, the track has already drawn more than 3M worldwide streams, with its companion video amassing over 2.2M views on YouTube. Directed by Benji Allen and co-starring Brooklyn Van Zandt from Netflix's Dream Academy, the 'Man Ain't Me' visual highlights movement crafted by choreographer Marty Kudelka (Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez).

Formed on Netflix's competition series Building the Band, Soulidified, comprising Shade Jenifer, Malik Heard, Bradley Rittmann, and Landon Boyce, emerged as the show's fan-favorite group. In the short time since their on-screen inception, the band has cultivated a global fandom and a combined social media audience numbering in the millions.

Guided by music manager Johnny Wright and Day to Day Management's Fernando Watson and Jayvon Hicks, Soulidified is now poised for international expansion. Following the independent success of their singles 'One & Only' (now boasting close to 5M worldwide streams) and 'What's Your Name,' the group has established itself as a live act, including a four-date stadium support run alongside Khalid, a performance at Brazil's Rock in Rio festival, and a just-concluded sold-out headline run across the UK, France, Germany, and Amsterdam. Their viral moments include a performance on The TERRELL Show and singing the National Anthem at an LA Rams game.

About Soulidified

Soulidified is a pop/R&B group composed of Shade Jenifer, Malik Heard, Bradley Rittmann, and Landon Boyce. Known for vocal harmonies and stage presence, the group has rapidly become one of music's buzzed-about rising acts. Backed by a multi-platform audience of millions worldwide, a major label deal at Atlantic Records, and management from Bee/Wright Entertainment, Soulidified is spearheading a new era for vocal groups.

Photo Credit: David Dickenson







Photo Credit: David Dickenson

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