SLAYYYTER Releases New Song “hey boyyy” Ahead of WOR$T MAN IN AMERICA Album

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SLAYYYTER has released new song and self-directed video, 'hey boyyy,' out everywhere now via RECORDS / Columbia Records. The track will appear on her upcoming album wor$t man in america, which is due out December 4.

The release arrives following the announcement of SLAYYYTER's largest headline show to date at Madison Square Garden on June 21, 2027, which sold out in just 15 minutes.

Driven by lush pop production and an infectious hook, 'hey boyyy' captures the nervous excitement of emerging chemistry between two people. Balancing playful infatuation with romantic vulnerability, the track's intensity builds towards its climactic, standout outro. The accompanying music video, directed by SLAYYYTER, features the artist traipsing across contrasting city scapes of Hollywood and Paris.

Earlier this month, SLAYYYTER announced wor$t man in america, the counterpart to this spring's critically acclaimed WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA. The new album introduces contrasting visuals and a fresh perspective on the themes and ideas explored in the project before it.

While wor$t man in america is comprised entirely of new songs, each track is connected to the world established by WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA. Some songs act as direct inversions, while others revisit familiar ideas from an entirely new angle, creating a parallel narrative that both mirrors and challenges the original project.

Singles 'brand new chanel$', 'crank 2', and 'i think he's got a girl', are also out now, the first of which marked her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at #98. SLAYYYTER performed 'brand new chanel$' live for triple j's Like A Version.

Last month, SLAYYYTER sold out her largest headline show to date at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 21, 2027 in just 15 minutes. SLAYYYTER was recently announced as a headliner for Kilby Block Party 2027 in Salt Lake City on May 15, 2027 at Utah State Fairpark. Earlier this year, she was also announced as part of the Laneway Festival and Lollapalooza South America 2027 lineups.

SLAYYYTER 2027 Live Dates

2/12/27 - Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival^

2/13/27 - Brisbane, Australia - Laneway Festival^

2/19/27 - Melbourne, Australia - Laneway Festival^

2/21/27 - Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival^

3/12/27 - 3/14/27 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina^

3/12/27 - 3/14/27 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile^

3/19/27 - 3/21/27 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil^

3/19/27 - 3/21/27 - Bogotá, Colombia - Estéreo Picnic Festival^

5/15/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party^

6/21/27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

^festival date

About SLAYYYTER

From her breakthrough 2019 self-titled mixtape through 2021's Troubled Paradise, 2023's STARfER, and this year's WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, SLAYYYTER has proved herself to be one of the great shape-shifters of our time, taking the past, present, and future of pop and twisting it to her will. While her early releases established a devoted cult following, WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA marked her boldest reinvention yet. Her third studio album is authentically her. She revisited her upbringing in St. Louis, and decided to make 'iPod music' — a free-for-all of feral punk, corroded pop, and raunchy rap — conjuring the 'Midwest-core tweaker bar rat' characters of her youth.

Early singles 'BEAT UP CHANEL$,' 'CANNIBALISM!,' and 'CRANK' steadily built hype for the project ahead of its release, with fans fervently embracing the raw, swaggering SLAYYYTER that emerged from the ashes of her past selves. The album became her highest-charting album to date, debuting at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on Top Dance Albums, while earning widespread critical acclaim from outlets including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, and many more. Its success also earned SLAYYYTER two 2026 MTV VMA nominations, including 'Best Dance' with 'DANCE…' This year, she brought that momentum to major festivals such as Coachella, Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, with audiences doubling in size each time.

Born from a surge of inspiration following the release of WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, wor$t man in america serves as a counterpart to its predecessor, expanding SLAYYYTER's sonic world through an inverted lens. The new album introduces contrasting visuals and a fresh perspective on the themes and ideas explored in the project before it. Its first taste, 'brand new chanel$,' marked SLAYYYTER's Billboard Hot 100 debut and earned her second VMAs nomination for 'Song Of the Summer', while 'crank 2' followed as a reimagining of one of her breakout tracks. wor$t man in america is out December 4.

Slayyyter recently discussed the making of her music on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, where she revealed that she once thought WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA would end up being her last record. Read more here.

Photo Credit: Alexa Zeliger











Photo Credit: Alexa Zeliger

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