SKILLA BABY LINKS WITH SUMMER WALKER FOR REMIX OF “Face Card” Featuring Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby has teamed up with GRAMMY-nominated R&B superstar Summer Walker for the official remix of his hit single 'Face Card' featuring Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller. The new version arrives as the original hits #1 at Urban Radio, extending Skilla's victory lap following the release of his acclaimed debut album The Price Of Fame.

Skilla is currently on his headlining The Price Of Fame Tour with support from fellow Motor City rapper Sada Baby. On November 1, he delivered a pregame performance for the Detroit Lions at his hometown stadium. He and Sada are also the faces of the new Detroit Pistons x Pelle Pelle collection. Following a sold-out Los Angeles stop, the tour proceeds to the midwest and the east coast.

Summer Walker adds her expressive vocals to 'Face Card,' with production from Hitmaka (Big Sean, Lil Wayne) and Aye YB (Ty Dolla $ign, Kevin Gates). Tiller and Brown deliver their come-ons, while Skilla uses his time to build up the object of his affection: 'You too pretty to be trippin', you ain't post to be crying / If they ever say you ugly, tell them b—s they lyin' /… / Girl, you only twenty-some, it ain't even your prime.'

That sensitivity is a key component of The Price Of Fame. The 22-track set presents Skilla at his most multi-faceted — mixing slick bars and raw melodies, vulnerable yet confident, down to earth but destined for greatness. With candid skits, powerful production, and an intentional guest list (including Nas and gospel's Erica Campbell), The Price Of Fame is a classically styled hip-hop album crafted to stand the test of time. Skilla shared conversations with 50 Cent, A$AP Rocky, and G Herbo ahead of the release, and a documentary afterward.

He has also continued to release singles and videos, the most recent of which dropped last week: 'Be Me,' which finds Skilla visiting Detroit schools while sharing the good news: 'These kids don't believe nothin' they don't see / That's why I go back and show 'em they can be me.' He previously shared 'Show Me Love,' about knowing your worth, counting your blessings, and standing on that while the haters fall to the side; and 'GYSM' ('get you some money'), an everyday hustler's anthem that pays tribute to the American work ethic.

In addition to interviews with all of the above, Skilla sat down for talks with The Hollywood Reporter and VIBE, where he discussed mental health, strength in vulnerability, and persevering through a near-death experience.

The Price Of Fame is Skilla's first full-length project since 2024, when he delivered both his Crack Music 3 mixtape — with highlights 'Jwett,' 'So Bad' with 4Batz, and 'Controversy 2' with Tee Grizzley — and the Deluxe Edition of The Coldest mixtape, which dropped the same month that Skilla scored the fan-voted 'People's Champ' slot on the XXL 2024 Freshman Class cover.

Over the past year or so, he has continued to collaborate. He and 42 Dugg traded tracks in early 2026, including 'West to East' and 'Thick One,' which has since gotten a Kash Doll remix. Skilla also appears on the updated Detroit anthem 'WaddupDoe' by Tone Tone featuring Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, and GMACASH, and, from September, 'Rain' with Tee Grizzley and Ashanti.

'THE PRICE OF FAME TOUR' Dates

November 12 - Phoenix, AZ // Walter Studios

November 15 - Indianapolis, IN // Deluxe at Old National Centre

November 16 - St. Louis, MO // The Pageant

November 17 - Chicago, IL // House of Blues

November 19 - Cincinnati, OH // Bogart's

November 20 - Cleveland, OH // House of Blues

November 22 - Detroit, MI // The Fillmore

December 10 - Philadelphia, PA // The Foundry

December 11 - New York, NY // Gramercy Theatre

About Skilla Baby

Skilla Baby stands out in the Detroit rap scene as a former teen basketball hopeful who started recording when he lost his father at age 15. He has mastered dual strengths — slick yet rugged bars and a raw romantic croon — and has sought mentors in everyone from Motor City veterans like Sada Baby to multihyphenate forces like 50 Cent and Teyana Taylor.

Born Trevon Gardner, Skilla broke through with 2015's 'I'm Good' before becoming one of his city's defining voices via projects like We Eat the Most, Crack Music, and joint tapes with Sada and Tee Grizzley. Along the way he earned a Gold certification for 'Mama,' landed in XXL's 2024 Freshman Class as the People's Champ, and won praise from sources as broad as Billboard and Pitchfork, Jack Harlow and Travis Scott. He is also a burgeoning fashion force and is studying acting with plans to dive deeper into film and TV. His 2026 debut album is The Price Of Fame.

Photo Credit: Andres Castillo









Photo Credit: Andres Castillo

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone