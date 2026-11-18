NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sex Week, the New York duo of Pearl Amanda Dickson and Richard Orofino, will release its debut album, Ears as an Organ of Touch, on February 12 via Grand Jury. In the album, Dickson and Orofino 'have cleared the channels between the senses, activating all of them at once. Tenderness, frustration, and clarity fuse together. Sound becomes tactile and visceral.' True to the title, the record redefines auditory experience as a form of close bodily contact. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the album announcement and the video for its title track.

It was the act of listening that brought the pair together in the first place. Through a mutual friend, Orofino heard Dickson's playlists, and Dickson discovered Orofino's solo music. Their first meeting was a mutual confession: they had been listening to each other already. In their early days, Orofino showed Dickson, a newcomer to songwriting, how to make music the 'right way.' She, in turn, showed him that rules exist to be broken. Together they drew blueprints, ripped them up, and discovered a uniquely intuitive approach.

The band's first two EPs, 2024's Sex Week and 2025's Upper Mezzanine, captured this epiphany: you really can do whatever you want. Sex Week quickly solidified their spot in the underground of NYC acts, and garnered attention from Mitski, which led to a support slot opening for her residency at The Shed. Additional tours alongside fers, Acopia, and more followed.

After back-to-back touring, the duo were completing final polishes on Ears as an Organ of Touch when the hard drive containing the nearly completed album crashed. There were no backups. They sent the hard drive to a forensic recovery facility that supposedly the FBI uses. Orofino became ill from the stress. 'The wait was paralyzing.' Richard says. The two performed egg cleanses to rid them of a potential evil eye. 'It felt like we had to let the album go, in order for us to be able to have it again. If it was all lost, then maybe it wasn't meant to be heard.' After six weeks, the hard drive returned to them, fully recovered.

Ears as an Organ of Touch, written and recorded in their first year living together in their Brooklyn apartment, captures the pair as they swing between states of total collapse and total connection. This seemingly chaotic back and forth is purposeful: 'It feels like our life,' says Orofino. That intensity is shirked with the title track 'Ears as an Organ of Touch', as the two playfully tease each other in an infectious 2000's pop homage.

Each song is a dialogue, whether with one another, or a higher power: be that higher power, a form of surveillance, like in 'Big Brother' and 'Collateral,' or a spiritual figure, like in 'American Pope.' Wooden flutes and hand drums float throughout the record, integrating natural sounds into otherwise electronic forward tracks. The album's opening track, 'Life is a Circle,' is a seemingly straight-forward folk song layered with quantized horse gallops. For other tracks, they use an antique metal dining plate in place of a snare drum, which became such a staple that it's now incorporated into their live set. In 'Baby, Baby' a soft marimba is halted by a loud gunshot and replaced with sparkling arpeggiated synths.

Sharing an uncompromising, maximalist vision for their record, the duo go to great lengths to film and edit their videos themselves. 'Life is a Circle' had them flying to Utah, driving hours to different landscapes, and camping in their rental car to stay on budget. 'If it's not 100% all the time, it doesn't feel like we are doing enough. The art is every aspect. The music, the visuals, the stage presence.'

Sex Week shines in the intimacy Dickson and Orofino have with one another, and their willingness to show both the purity and ugliness of that intimacy. 'Being in a relationship you are confronted with all your less than admirable personality traits, and through those lows you see one another and make a mutual decision to keep going. It felt important to us to have an album that reflected all those experiences.' Dickson says. In pursuit of their own transparency, the pair construct a distinct language and home of their own. Ears as an Organ of Touch plants itself firmly in the fog between their inner and outer worlds, as the pair find a way to simultaneously soothe and provoke, dance and resist, touch and feel.

Tour Dates

11/19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey #

11/23 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box #

11/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

11/27 - Dallas, TX @ AM/FM Dinner & Lounge #

11/28 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk - Outdoor #

11/29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs #

12/01 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell #

12/02 - Durham, NC @ Motorco #

# supporting Pretty Sick

Track List

1. Life is a Circle

2. Big Brother

3. Walk Me Home

4. Barilinero

5. Collateral

6. American Pope

7. Ears as an Organ of Touch

8. Talk

9. Baby, Baby

10. Stockholm St

Photo Credit: Sophie Hur | Download Hi-Res









Photo Credit: Sophie Hur | Download Hi-Res

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone