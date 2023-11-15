SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING Broadcast to Cinemas Worldwide

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN are coming back to movie theaters all around the globe on December 16 with a one-of-a-kind live concert event.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING Broadcast to Cinemas Worldwide

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN are coming back to movie theaters all around the globe on December 16 with a one-of-a-kind live concert event. Broadcast from Japan’s Fukuoka PayPay Dome, SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING, spotlights the hit-makers in their largest-scale dome tour since their debut.

No matter their location worldwide, fans can gather to be part of this global celebration with SEVENTEEN and be captivated by the group’s electrifying blend of dynamic performances, enchanting melodies, boundless energy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

The group has also revealed a shoutout, inviting audiences to join the live viewing experience, which is available to view here:

Global tickets for SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING go on sale at SeventeenCinemas.com on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. PST / 3 p.m. GMT. Tickets for Korean cinemas will go on sale on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. KST. For the most up-to-date information regarding ticket sales and participating movie theaters worldwide, visit the event website.

SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING will be broadcast live to countries and territories including South Korea at 5 p.m. KST (live), Australia (Sydney) at 7 p.m. AEDT (live), and Australia (Perth) at 4 p.m. AWST (live).

Several territories, including the United States and Canada, will be broadcast later to suit local time zones, such as Brazil at 7 p.m. BRT, the U.S. East Coast at 5 p.m. EST and U.S. West Coast at 2 p.m. PST, U.K. at 4 p.m. GMT, and Central Europe at 5 p.m. CET. 

Marc Allenby, CEO Trafalgar Releasing said, "We're excited to join forces with HYBE once again to bring K-pop icons SEVENTEEN to the big screen, this time broadcast live from Tokyo, Japan. 2022’s ‘SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE,’ was a hit with the group’s devoted fanbase and we’re proud to present them with the opportunity to experience this highly anticipated concert event as a global community. We hope this event further demonstrates the enduring appeal of K-pop in cinemas."

On the 'FOLLOW' tour, audiences can anticipate being swept away on an exhilarating journey filled with explosive energy and an unmatched level of passion. The K-pop icons also showcase their versatility with special unit performances by the Vocal Unit (WOOZI, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, DK, SEUNGKWAN), Performance Unit (HOSHI, JUN, THE 8, DINO), and Hip-hop Unit (S.COUPS, WONWOO, MINGYU, VERNON), each bringing their unique sound and charisma to the stage. Through their live show, SEVENTEEN aims to spread positivity, inviting CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s devoted fanbase) to join them on this uplifting journey.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO JAPAN Broadcast to Cinemas Worldwide Photo
SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN Broadcast to Cinemas Worldwide

No matter their location worldwide, fans can gather to be part of this global celebration with SEVENTEEN and be captivated by the group’s electrifying blend of dynamic performances, enchanting melodies, boundless energy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. Watch the video trailer for the concert special now!

2
Richie Quake Shares Sophomore Album Dog Photo
Richie Quake Shares Sophomore Album 'Dog'

Brooklyn-born, Lower East Side-based alternative artist Richie Quake shares his sophomore album, Dog. Packed with crunchy guitar sounds, ethereal production, and Richie's vulnerable vocals, Dog delves deep into Richie's relationship experiences.

3
Lucius Shares New Single Stranger Danger Photo
Lucius Shares New Single 'Stranger Danger'

The track’s musical line-up includes Wolfe (vocals, keyboards), Laessig (vocals, keyboards), Molad (drums, percussion, programming), Lucius’ Peter Lalish (electric guitar), Solomon Dorsey (bass), Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith (electric guitar and piano), and Josh Mease (bass, guitar).

4
Amanda Gardier to Release Auteur: Music Inspired By The Films Of Wes Anderson Photo
Amanda Gardier to Release 'Auteur: Music Inspired By The Films Of Wes Anderson'

On Auteur, she made the programmatic choice to focus on a single director, zeroing in on characters, visual tableaux and emotional states that struck her in such Anderson films as Moonrise Kingdom, The French Dispatch, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and The Darjeeling Limited.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Michael Nau Releases New Single 'Tiny Flakes'Michael Nau Releases New Single 'Tiny Flakes'
Leo Sawikin Releases 'New York I'm Coming Home Today'Leo Sawikin Releases 'New York I'm Coming Home Today'
O.A.R. Announces Summer 2024 Tour Across U.S. With Fitz and the Tantrums & Ripe as Special GuestsO.A.R. Announces Summer 2024 Tour Across U.S. With Fitz and the Tantrums & Ripe as Special Guests
Priscilla Presley Honored at Victoria's Voice Foundation Music for Life Gala Headlined by Patti LaBellePriscilla Presley Honored at Victoria's Voice Foundation Music for Life Gala Headlined by Patti LaBelle

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway Video
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS