SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING Broadcast to Cinemas Worldwide

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN are coming back to movie theaters all around the globe on December 16 with a one-of-a-kind live concert event. Broadcast from Japan’s Fukuoka PayPay Dome, SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING, spotlights the hit-makers in their largest-scale dome tour since their debut.

No matter their location worldwide, fans can gather to be part of this global celebration with SEVENTEEN and be captivated by the group’s electrifying blend of dynamic performances, enchanting melodies, boundless energy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

The group has also revealed a shoutout, inviting audiences to join the live viewing experience, which is available to view here:

Global tickets for SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING go on sale at SeventeenCinemas.com on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. PST / 3 p.m. GMT. Tickets for Korean cinemas will go on sale on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. KST. For the most up-to-date information regarding ticket sales and participating movie theaters worldwide, visit the event website.

SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING will be broadcast live to countries and territories including South Korea at 5 p.m. KST (live), Australia (Sydney) at 7 p.m. AEDT (live), and Australia (Perth) at 4 p.m. AWST (live).

Several territories, including the United States and Canada, will be broadcast later to suit local time zones, such as Brazil at 7 p.m. BRT, the U.S. East Coast at 5 p.m. EST and U.S. West Coast at 2 p.m. PST, U.K. at 4 p.m. GMT, and Central Europe at 5 p.m. CET.

Marc Allenby, CEO Trafalgar Releasing said, "We're excited to join forces with HYBE once again to bring K-pop icons SEVENTEEN to the big screen, this time broadcast live from Tokyo, Japan. 2022’s ‘SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE,’ was a hit with the group’s devoted fanbase and we’re proud to present them with the opportunity to experience this highly anticipated concert event as a global community. We hope this event further demonstrates the enduring appeal of K-pop in cinemas."

On the 'FOLLOW' tour, audiences can anticipate being swept away on an exhilarating journey filled with explosive energy and an unmatched level of passion. The K-pop icons also showcase their versatility with special unit performances by the Vocal Unit (WOOZI, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, DK, SEUNGKWAN), Performance Unit (HOSHI, JUN, THE 8, DINO), and Hip-hop Unit (S.COUPS, WONWOO, MINGYU, VERNON), each bringing their unique sound and charisma to the stage. Through their live show, SEVENTEEN aims to spread positivity, inviting CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s devoted fanbase) to join them on this uplifting journey.