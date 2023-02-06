SEVENTEEN Special Unit 'BSS' Dropped 1st Single Album 'Second Wind'

Five years since their first digital single "Just do it,", BSS (SEVENTEEN) is back with the unit's first single album SECOND WIND.

BSS is a special unit under the 13-piece K-pop powerhouse act SEVENTEEN, consisting of SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI. The unit name is the acronym for 'BooSeokSoon,' each of the three letters taken from the Korean name of the members that form the unit.

In SECOND WIND, BSS present themselves as a part of the listeners' 'run crew,' promising to run alongside them and act as a boost to the energy and persistence needed to achieve their respective goals. The term 'Second Wind' refers to a state where an overstrained runner suddenly finds renewed energy to press on, which BSS promise to help their listeners reach with the latest release.

The album's tracklist is designed to resemble a workout playlist, with each of the three tracks corresponding to different times of the day. The lead single "Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)" opens the album as the perfect background music to kick-starting the day, followed by the pop R&B track "LUNCH" that helps fight off post-lunch drowsiness. The final track "7 PM (Feat. Peder Elias)" sets the mood for a laid-back evening, bringing the listeners full circle and preparing them for another day.

BSS' first digital single "Just do it" was released in March 2018, soon becoming a fan favorite with high-spirited performances of the song packed with the three members' signature exuberant energy.

SECOND WIND arrives on the heels of SEVENTEEN's 6-month world tour 'BE THE SUN' in 2022, which took place across 19 cities and 29 shows. The band closed out the tour with multiple wins at major award shows worldwide, including the MTV Video Music Awards, MTV European Music Awards, Japan Record Awards, Asia Artist Awards, and more.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The 13-piece act's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

The performance powerhouse made their U.S. TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

SEVENTEEN's 4th studio album Face the Sun marked a new milestone in K-pop, rendering the SEVENTEEN the second artist in K-pop history after BTS to surpass the 2 million mark for first-week album sales.

The album was also the act's first top-10 charting album on the Billboard 200, which was soon followed by their latest release SECTOR 17 that debuted at No.4 on the chart. The group closed out 2022 as the first K-pop artist to take home PUSH Performance of the Year at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and the first K-pop act to win Best New and Best Push at 2022 MTV European Music Awards.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new album here:

Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment