SEVENTEEN Announces Japanese 'BEST OF' Album

K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN, are set to release their Japanese best-of album ALWAYS YOURS digitally at 11am EDT / 8am PDT on August 22 (0am JST on August 23), followed by the physical products on September 29 in the U.S. Pre-order HERE.

FML, SEVENTEEN’s latest release that dropped a few months ahead of ALWAYS YOURS, recently made history as the best-selling album ever in K-pop with 6.2 million copies sold globally.

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of SEVENTEEN’s Japan debut, the album contains a total of 27 songs on 2 discs, featuring two new Japanese original songs as well as Japanese versions of the band’s Korean hits. This album is a compilation of SEVENTEEN's creations.

ALWAYS YOURS will be available in four editions. Limited Edition A, Limited Edition B and Limited-Edition C will include a photobook with distinct photos in each edition. Standard Edition will also be available. Additionally, all editions will include a randomly selected photocard, with different types offered in each format.

Limited Edition A (2CD+Photobook)

2CD (total of 27 tracks)

52-page Photobook A

Photocard A (1 of 13 types/random)

Digipack with original cover

Limited Edition B (2CD+Photobook)

2CD (total of 27 tracks)

52-page Photobook B

Photocard B (1 of 13 types/random)

Digipack with original cover

Limited Edition C (2CD+Photobook)

2CD (total of 27 tracks)

52-page Photobook C

Photocard C (1 of 13 types/random)

Digipack with original cover

Standard Edition (2CD)

2CD (total of 27 tracks)

24-page Photobook E

Photocard E (1 of 13 types/random)

Standard jewel case

ABOUT SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of “K-pop Stage-breakers,” SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping performances, and tight teamwork.

The performance powerhouse made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV Fresh Out Live.

The group closed out 2022 as the first K-pop artist to take home PUSH Performance of the Year at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and the first K-pop act to win Best New and Best Push at 2022 MTV European Music Awards. SEVENTEEN reached a career high with their 10th Mini Album FML released in April 2023.

The group itself hit No. 1 on the Artist 100 while FML debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts. The act also set new records with FML for the highest-selling K-pop album in its first day and week, with 3.99M+ copies and 4.55M+ copies sold respectively.