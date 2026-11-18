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Thirty years after first introducing themselves to the world with their landmark self-titled debut, Sevendust are preparing to celebrate the album that started it all.

Originally released on April 15, 1997, Sevendust's self-titled debut marked the arrival of a band that would go on to become one of hard rock's most enduring forces. In March 2027, the GRAMMY-nominated Atlanta quintet comprised of Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose will hit the road for a special 30th-anniversary U.S. headline tour. Sevendust will perform the album in its entirety giving fans a rare opportunity to experience the record from beginning to end, just as it was originally released. The tour kicks off March 12 in Tulsa, OK and runs through April 15 where it wraps in Charleston, SC. Along the way, the tour will make stops in San Diego, CA (March 16), Des Moines, IA (March 26), Nashville, TN (April 3) and Atlantic City, NJ (April 9) to name a few. Soil and Drift Mothership will provide support on the tour. Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10AM local time in each market.

Featuring the songs that launched Sevendust's career and established their unmistakable sound, Sevendust laid the foundation for what would become one of the most respected and enduring careers in modern hard rock. Tracks like 'Black,' 'Bitch,' 'Too Close to Hate,' and 'My Ruin' helped introduce the band's powerful combination of crushing riffs, infectious grooves, melodic intensity, and emotionally charged songwriting.

Over the past three decades, Sevendust have built a fiercely loyal worldwide following, earned a GRAMMY nomination, released a celebrated catalog of albums, and established themselves as one of hard rock's most consistent and compelling live acts. Through countless tours, unforgettable performances, and an unwavering connection with their fans, the band has continued to evolve while staying true to the sound and spirit that started it all. 2026 saw Sevendust release their 15th studio album, ONE, to critical and commercial acclaim alike.

The 2027 anniversary tour will celebrate the album that started the journey. Alongside the complete performance of their debut, the band will also deliver a selection of fan favorites and classics spanning their 30-year career.

More information on tickets and band VIP packages can be found at https://sevendust.com.

30 Years Of Dust US Tour 2027

Mar-12 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Mar-13 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

Mar-14 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Mar-16 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Mar-18 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Mar-19 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

Mar-20 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall

Mar-22 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Mar-24 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

Mar-26 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Mar-27 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

Mar-28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

Mar-30 - Saginaw, MI - The Vault

Mar-31 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

Apr-02 - St. Louis, MO - The Cassidy

Apr-03 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Apr-05 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Apr-06 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Apr-07 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Apr-09 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Showroom

Apr-10 - Danville, VA - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

Apr-11 - Richmond, VA - The National

Apr-13 - Greenville, SC - The Foundry at Judson Mill

Apr-14 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Apr-15 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

About Sevendust

For nearly three decades, Sevendust have built more than a career in hard rock; they've created a family. Their fiercely dedicated fan community, known as the '7D Army,' is anything but passive, with generations of fans demonstrating their commitment to the music and the five musicians behind it.

Formed in Atlanta in 1994, the GRAMMY Award-nominated quintet has established a legacy that few bands can match. With nearly eight million albums sold worldwide, three Gold-certified albums, three Top 15 entries on the Billboard 200, and a GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance, Sevendust have remained a defining force in hard rock and heavy music. Their digital footprint is equally impressive, with their catalog surpassing 1.1 billion streams on Spotify alone, approximately 1.8 million monthly Spotify listeners, and more than 1.3 million Spotify followers as of November 2026.

Throughout their career, Sevendust have consistently pushed beyond genre boundaries, collaborating with members of Deftones, Creed, and Periphery, as well as artists including Xzibit and Daughtry. Their influence and staying power have earned recognition from outlets including V13, Consequence, and Guitar World, which praised the enduring impact of their Gold-certified self-titled debut, noting that the band's music still has plenty of bite more than 25 years after its release.

Never content to rest on their accomplishments, Sevendust continued to reach new milestones with 2024's 'Everything,' which delivered the highest-charting radio success of their career on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. In 2026, the band returned with ONE [Napalm Records], their 15th studio album, featuring ten tracks that showcase the signature combination of massive guitar riffs, thunderous grooves, soaring melodies, and emotionally charged songwriting that has defined their sound for 30 years. Produced by Michael 'Elvis' Baskette, the album further reinforces the band's ability to evolve while maintaining the unmistakable identity that has connected them with fans since day one.

In 2027, Sevendust will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark self-titled debut with a special U.S. headline tour, performing the album in its entirety alongside fan favorites and classics spanning their remarkable career. Three decades on, the brotherhood remains intact, the music continues to resonate, and the connection with the 7D Army is stronger than ever.

Sevendust features Lajon Witherspoon [vocals], Clint Lowery [lead guitar, backing vocals], John Connolly [rhythm guitar, backing vocals], Vince Hornsby [bass], and Morgan Rose [drums].

Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann









Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann

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