SB19 and Kento Nakajima Release GENTO Collaboration

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Filipino pop group SB19 has joined forces with Japanese singer-actor Kento Nakajima for a collaboration on 'GENTO,' reimagining SB19's hit track through a cross-cultural musical partnership. First sparked by a viral TikTok project and unveiled live onstage in Tokyo, the collaboration is now available on all major streaming platforms.

The song premiered on stage at SUMMER SONIC 2026 Tokyo on August 15, 2026, when the two acts performed it together and sent the crowd into a frenzy. 'GENTO' is SB19's signature song and their most-streamed solo track in Japan. With Kento Nakajima joining, the collaboration drew a huge response as a historic moment when the Philippine and Japanese music scenes intersected.

The collaboration grew out of the 'GENTO with Kento Nakajima' TikTok project, filmed during SB19's visit to Japan last year, which became a major talking point on social media and led to the production of an official collaboration track. The song features special lyrics partly written by Kento Nakajima himself. It carries on the themes of 'GENTO' ('success,' 'hard work,' and 'proving your worth') while adding a fresh side of Kento Nakajima.

'We're truly happy to have collaborated with Kento,' shares SB19. 'This collaboration has also reminded us of the power of music. It has been a while since we released 'GENTO,' but its message, its musicality, and its goal of changing people's lives through the beat have not faded at all, and they continue to reach many hearts.'

SB19 says Kento was the perfect fit for the collaboration, not only because of the wordplay between his name and the song, but also because of who he is as an artist. The P-Pop powerhouse adds, 'We met him last year and reunited at SUMMER SONIC. Through those experiences, we saw how naturally he connects with people and embodies the energy and message that 'GENTO' stands for.'

Kento, meanwhile, has nothing but praise for their collaborator, SB19. 'Since the SUMMER SONIC performance, music fans in general, not just fans of the two acts, have been eagerly waiting for the release. With today's launch, this historic collaboration goes beyond the excitement of the venue and reaches fans around the world.'

About SB19

SB19, The Kings Of P-Pop, have sold out headline shows across Asia, North America, and other regions around the world, and in April they successfully staged their large-scale concert 'Wakas at Simula: The Trilogy Concert Finale.' They also delivered a stunning performance at SUMMER SONIC 2026 (Osaka and Tokyo) on August 14 and 15, and their momentum shows no sign of slowing.

About Kento Nakajima

Born March 13, 1994. Affectionately known as 'Kenty.' Since leaving his group, he has been active across idol work and acting. After the unit 'GEMN' with Tatsuya Kitani and the theme-song project 'HITOGOTO' for a drama he starred in, he made his long-awaited solo debut on December 25, 2024 with his first album N/bias. In Japan, he has held solo arena concerts and a nationwide tour, drawing about 100,000 people in total, and he has expanded his reach across Asia with a solo concert in Taipei and an appearance at the large-scale Hong Kong festival Clockenflap. He is currently on his nationwide tour 'IDOL1ST Kento Nakajima LIVE TOUR 2026' in support of the album. On August 19, he released his third single, which includes 'Oni-gokko' (the opening theme for season 2 of the TV anime Nige Jozu no Wakagimi) and 'Fiction Love' (the theme song for the film Love ≠ Comedy, in which he stars). From August, he is scheduled to hold the Asia tour 'IDOL1ST KENTY LIVE TOUR 2026,' visiting Taipei, Bangkok, and Seoul.

SB19's 'GENTO feat. Kento Nakajima' is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.







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