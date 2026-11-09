Ryan Hamilton Releases Power Pop Holiday Album CHRISTMAS HANGOVER on Wicked Cool Records

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Texas-born rocker Ryan Hamilton will release his new full-length holiday album, CHRISTMAS HANGOVER, on November 20, 2026, via Wicked Cool Records. Available on CD and digitally, the album brings Hamilton's infectious power pop, heart-on-sleeve songwriting, and irreverent rock 'n' roll attitude to a season that could use a little of all three.

For the hopeless romantics, the holiday skeptics, and anyone who's ever regretted that last cup of eggnog, CHRISTMAS HANGOVER embraces the joy and dysfunction of the holidays in equal measure. Big guitars and irresistible hooks meet humor, heartbreak, and a healthy dose of sarcasm, making room for both the sentimental moments and the morning after.

The album's song titles alone suggest Hamilton has plenty to get off his chest before the decorations come down. 'Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie' plants its flag in the perennial holiday debate, while 'Whamageddon,' 'Kevin,' and the title track bring a mischievous streak to the festivities. 'Texas Christmas, English Girl' adds a little transatlantic romance, and 'Christmas Lights' and 'Wishing Wells & Shooting Stars' make room for the season's more tender side.

Hamilton also puts his own rock 'n' roll stamp on 'Silent Night,' 'To Heck With Ole Santa Claus,' and Wham!'s 'Last Christmas,' bringing familiar holiday songs into his melodic, distinctly offbeat world.

That balance of sincerity and wisecracks is central to Hamilton's songwriting. His knack for turning life's ups and downs into catchy rock songs makes the holidays a natural fit: few occasions offer quite so much opportunity for affection, nostalgia, questionable decisions, and complicated feelings, sometimes all before Christmas dinner.

With CHRISTMAS HANGOVER, Hamilton wraps those contradictions in a collection built for decking the halls, surviving the party, and dealing with whatever comes next.

Track Listing

1. Christmas Lights

2. Kevin

3. Christmas Hangover

4. Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie

5. Texas Christmas, English Girl

6. To Heck With Ole Santa Claus

7. Wishing Wells & Shooting Stars

8. Silent Night

9. Whamageddon

10. Last Christmas

CHRISTMAS HANGOVER arrives November 20, 2026, on CD and digitally via Wicked Cool Records. Fans can pre-save the album here. More information is available at ryanhamiltonmusic.com.





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