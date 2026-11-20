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Ryan Hamilton has released CHRISTMAS HANGOVER, his new full-length holiday album, out November 20, 2026, via Wicked Cool Records. Available on CD and digitally, the 10-track collection delivers big guitars, memorable hooks, and a welcome dose of humor for anyone whose holiday spirit comes with a few complications.

The Texas-born rocker makes room for the hopeless romantics, the holiday skeptics, and anyone who's ever regretted that last cup of eggnog. Mixing seasonal mischief with heartfelt songwriting, CHRISTMAS HANGOVER captures the excitement, nostalgia, and occasional dysfunction that arrive with the decorations.

'Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie' takes a firm position in the annual holiday debate, while 'Whamageddon,' 'Kevin,' and the title track keep the festivities suitably unpredictable. 'Texas Christmas, English Girl' brings a little transatlantic romance to the album, with 'Christmas Lights' and 'Wishing Wells & Shooting Stars' offering its more sentimental moments.

Alongside those songs, Hamilton puts his own rock 'n' roll stamp on 'Silent Night,' 'To Heck With Ole Santa Claus,' and Wham!'s 'Last Christmas.' The result is a holiday record with room for familiar favorites and a few new additions to the annual playlist.

Humor and heart have long shared space in Hamilton's songwriting, and the holidays give him plenty to work with. CHRISTMAS HANGOVER brings that sensibility to a collection made for putting up the lights, getting through the party, and enjoying the season on your own terms.

CHRISTMAS HANGOVER is out now on CD and digitally via Wicked Cool Records. Listen / Buy CHRISTMAS HANGOVER.

For more on Hamilton, visit ryanhamiltonmusic.com.

Track Listing

1. Christmas Lights

2. Kevin

3. Christmas Hangover

4. Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie

5. Texas Christmas, English Girl

6. To Heck With Ole Santa Claus

7. Wishing Wells & Shooting Stars

8. Silent Night

9. Whamageddon

10. Last Christmas

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage: Ryan Hamilton Releases Power Pop Holiday Album CHRISTMAS HANGOVER on Wicked Cool Records.







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