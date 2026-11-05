Ryan Adams Announces New Album ANIMAL, Shares Lead Single "Amethyst"

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Today, on his 52nd birthday, seven-time Grammy nominee Ryan Adams announces Animal, a ten-track album out February 12, 2027, on his own PAX-AM label. The first single, 'Amethyst', is out now, and the album is available to pre-order on vinyl, CD and digital.

Animal is an almost entirely solo record. Adams played drums, bass, guitars, piano, synths, percussion and harmonica himself, and wrote every song. He produced and mixed the album with Dror Mohar, who also engineered it, and it was mastered by Randy Merrill at Sterling Sound. Long-time friend Daniel Clarke adds synths to 'Jesus Christ', 'Animal' and 'Jesus H', and Hammond B3 to 'Soon', where J.C. Khul's saxophone carries the coda.

The songs are night-time songs: neon, bar lights, wet streets, a car out on the 101. Adams is wry and exposed; 'Automatic Heart', a confession from someone who 'falls for people all the time'; 'Pass Me By' is a plain-spoken ache; 'Jesus H' asks what the H stands for and answers with a horror-film walk through October streets. The record closes on 'Outsiders In', a cold, wintry song about what a prayer is worth 'if you just break even'.

Lead single 'Amethyst' is the album's most direct statement: a bruised, funny and defiant look at the music business, aging and survival that ends with Adams naming himself 'the ghost in the attic … the color of driftwood and amethyst'.

Animal follows a prolific run of PAX-AM releases and the 25th-anniversary re-imagination of his debut Heartbreaker in 2025. Fans can expect a run of exclusive vinyl variants and bundles at ryanadamsanimal.com, with further singles and visuals to come before release.

Animal Tracklist

Doesn't Mean s

Amethyst

Remember Us

Pass Me By

Jesus Christ

Animal

Automatic Heart

Soon

Jesus H

Outsiders In

About Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams was born David Ryan Adams in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on 5 November 1974. He played punk as a teenager. In 1994 he co-founded Whiskeytown in Raleigh, and over three albums (Faithless Street, Strangers Almanac and Pneumonia) the band became one of the defining acts of the alt-country movement.

His solo debut Heartbreaker (2000) is still a touchstone of the genre, and returned in 2025 in a 25th-anniversary edition. Gold (2001) followed. It was certified gold in the UK and earned three Grammy nominations, including Best Rock Album, along with nods for 'New York, New York' and 'Lovesick Blues'. Over the next decade he made records at a pace few of his peers could match. They included Love Is Hell, Easy Tiger, Ashes & Fire and, with his band The Cardinals, Cold Roses, Jacksonville City Nights and Cardinology. His cover of 'Wonderwall' brought a fourth Grammy nomination. His self-titled 2014 album brought three more, for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance ('Gimme Something Good'). His track-by-track reimagining of Taylor Swift's 1989 debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 in 2015.

Adams is also an in-demand producer and collaborator. He has produced records for Willie Nelson (Songbird), Jenny Lewis, Jesse Malin and Fall Out Boy, and played alongside artists from Norah Jones to Counting Crows. He has published the poetry collections Infinity Blues and Hello Sunshine, and is a visual artist. SPIN called him 'one of rock's most talented songwriters'.

Since 2020 Adams has released his music on his own PAX-AM label, and these have been the most prolific years of his career. He has put out more than a dozen albums, including Wednesdays, Big Colors, Chris, Devolver, Blackhole and Self Portrait.

Animal is the sound of Adams alone in the room. Like 2017's Prisoner, it finds him playing nearly everything himself: drums, bass, guitars, piano, synths, percussion and harmonica, on ten songs he wrote alone. He produced and mixed it with Dror Mohar, with mastering by Randy Merrill at Sterling Sound. The only other hands on the record belong to Daniel Clarke on synths and Hammond B3 and J.C. Khul on saxophone.

The songs live after dark: bar lights and neon, a car on the 101, snow at the end of the block. They move between bruised humor ('Amethyst', 'Jesus H'), plain-hearted longing ('Pass Me By', 'Automatic Heart') and the full-tilt rock of the title track. Animal will be released on PAX-AM on February 12, 2027.







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