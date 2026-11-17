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Sun Label Group, home of Sun Records, Gaither Music, Green Hill Music, Rural Rhythm, and emeraldwave by Green Hill, is celebrating two nominations for the 69th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Ruthie Foster's Just Say Yes (Sun Records) is nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album, and Pat Metheny's Side-Eye III+ (Green Hill Music) is nominated for Best Instrumental Jazz Album.

Ruthie Foster's Just Say Yes (Sun Records)

Austin-based blues powerhouse embraced all of life's offerings on Just Say Yes—connections, celebrations, and challenges—making the album a fearless, soul-stirring statement from one of music's most vital voices.

Produced in Nashville by Tyler Bryant and co-written alongside Bryant, Larkin Poe's Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell, and Mike Seal, the eclectic album depicts Foster living life in all its complexity. Navigating her life experiences as they come, she sees both obstacles and opportunities as catalysts for growth, transformation, and forward motion.

'Just say yes. Those three words are still working for me,' said Foster of the nomination. 'Today I get to sit with what it feels like to be nominated for another GRAMMY, and I'm grateful to everyone who helped me make this music and to everyone who made room for it in their lives. Thank you. I'm taking a minute to let this one sink in!'

The nomination marks Foster's seventh GRAMMY nomination and another milestone in her relationship with Sun Records. In 2025, Foster won the label's first-ever GRAMMY Award in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category for Mileage.

Pat Metheny's Side-Eye III+ (Green Hill Music)

Celebrated guitar virtuoso and composer Pat Metheny returned with Side-Eye III+, an eight-track collection of original music featuring his latest ensemble: Chris Fishman on piano and keyboards, Joe Dyson on drums, and Jermaine Paul on bass. This is Metheny's first major studio album in six years and the inaugural release on his new imprint, Uniquity Music, created in partnership with Primary Wave, the parent company of Green Hill Music under the Sun Label Group umbrella.

Side-Eye III+ continues the evolution of Metheny's Side-Eye concept, originally conceived as a platform for collaborating with exceptional younger musicians. Recorded in the studio with additional collaborators including Daryl Johns, Brandee Younger, Luis Conte, and a vocal ensemble led by Mark Kibble of Take 6, the album expands the original trio framework into a broader sonic landscape.

Sun Records' 75th Anniversary

The latest nominations arrive as Sun Records prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2027. The milestone will be commemorated worldwide with releases from the label's tape vault, events and activations in Memphis, Tennessee, and other key cities related to the label's history, exclusive merchandise partnerships, and additional anniversary programming, all to be previewed at the top of next year.

About Sun Label Group

Sun Label Group celebrates 160 years of music across Sun Records, Gaither Music, Green Hill Music, and emeraldwave by Green Hill. Under parent company Primary Wave, the music company is dedicated to celebrating the legacy of musical icons and shaping the future of music and entertainment. From catalog preservation and reimagination to curating exceptional new auditory experiences, Sun Label Group is a testament to the enduring power of music.

About Sun Records

Established in Memphis, Tennessee in 1952 by Sam Phillips, Sun Records is the home of music legends including Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison, Linda Martell, Jeannie C. Riley, The Dixie Cups, Howlin' Wolf, Rosco Gordon, and many more. Inherent in the music of Sun is a vibrancy that has reached across race, age, and gender boundaries. Sun Records celebrates the diversity and vision of the talent that has helped shape American popular culture for 75 years. Sun Records is now based in Nashville, Tennessee and in addition to the rich catalog of primarily 1950s and 1960s music, the label also releases new music from legendary artists like Chris Isaak, Ruthie Foster, Robert Randolph, Duane Betts, Amy Helm, The Steeldrivers, Ian Hunter, and more.

About Green Hill Music

Green Hill Productions, part of Sun Label Group (a subsidiary of Primary Wave Music), is a boutique record label currently celebrating over 30 years of creating top-quality lifestyle music for every mood. With over 1500 titles in its diverse catalog, Green Hill covers an amazing variety of genres and targeted themes including jazz, New Age, neoclassical, pop, rock, Celtic, Christmas, chillout, bluegrass, Cajun, easy listening, nature, piano, romance, relaxation, oldies, beach, western, world, patriotic, big band, and classic crooners, to name a few. In addition, Green Hill produces and distributes recordings by performers such as Olivia Newton-John, Paul Anka, Frankie Valli, Pat Metheny, Melissa Manchester, Steve Porcaro, Brenna Whitaker, John Pizzarelli, Dara Tucker, David Arkenstone, Beegie Adair, Jim Brickman, Jack Jezzro, The Piano Guys, Celtic Thunder, Luke McMaster, Deep Wave and more.

Ruthie Foster's nomination was also covered in a prior BroadwayWorld story.







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