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The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced that Ruth Madeley and the cast of Apple Original Films' Being Heumann, directed by Academy Award winner Siân Heder, will receive The Gotham Ensemble Tribute at the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards on Monday, November 30, 2026, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The tribute will honor the ensemble assembled by Heder along with casting directors Bernard Telsey and Adam Caldwell. Led by Madeley in her commanding performance as Judy Heumann, the cast of Being Heumann features Madeline Delp, Roberta Colindrez, Jon Beavers, Antwan Tolliver, Ray Fisher, Andrew Pilkington, Michael Patrick Thornton, Russell Harvard, Daniel Durant, Charlie Rush-Reese, Rio Finnegan, D'Arcee Charington Neal, Will Brill, Rob Delaney, Matthew August Jeffers, Siena Rafter, Rein Barcel, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Dylan O'Brien, and Mark Ruffalo.

'Ruth Madeley and the cast of Being Heumann bring a pivotal chapter in the disability rights movement to life, capturing the determination of activists who demanded and secured lasting change,' said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. 'The Gothams have been proud to champion Siân Heder's storytelling since honoring CODA in 2021. We're thrilled to recognize Ruth's commanding performance and this exceptional cast with The Gotham Ensemble Tribute.'

Based on true events, Being Heumann follows Judy Heumann, a young disabled woman, and a scrappy coalition of outsiders who decide they've had enough in 1977. What begins as one impulsive act becomes the longest occupation of a federal building in American history, as hundreds spontaneously seize government offices and refuse to leave until the bureaucrat in their way takes action. As the movement's accidental leaders struggle to find their path forward where none has ever been paved for them, the film tells a revolutionary, irreverent, and deeply human story of the least likely people trying to pull off the impossible and change the lives of millions.

Being Heumann is directed and produced by Heder and written alongside co-writer Rebekah Taussig. The film is produced by John Beach, Kevin Cleary and David Permut for Permut Presentations and Kevin J. Walsh for The Walsh Company. The film is executive produced by Jim Lebrecht, Diana Pokorny, Ann Molin and Kristen Joiner, co-author of Judy Heumann's bestselling memoir Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist.

Apple Original Films released Being Heumann in select theaters on November 6, 2026, and globally on Apple TV on November 13. The film made its world premiere as the opening night selection of the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, and marks Heder's second collaboration with Apple Original Films following her history-making and three-time Academy Award-winning Best Picture CODA. Earlier this fall, the film also closed the 40th Annual AFI Film Festival.

The Gotham Awards Ensemble Tribute was created in 2005 to recognize the talented casts whose artistry and chemistry captivate audiences on the big screen. Since the category's inception, the Gotham Awards' Ensemble tribute has been awarded to notable projects, including The Piano Lesson, Moonlight, The Hurt Locker, Babel, Winter's Bone, The Favourite, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Fire Island, and most recently, Sinners, among others.

It was previously announced that Ellen Burstyn will receive the Performer Tribute, Elsinore will receive the Gotham Legacy Tribute, Michael will receive the Gotham Musical Tribute, La Bola Negra will receive the Gotham Vanguard Tribute, Danny Boyle will receive the Gotham Director Tribute for Ink, and LAIKA will receive the Gotham Anniversary Tribute at the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards Ceremony.

Sponsors

The Platinum Sponsor of the Gotham Film Awards is IMDb, the Official Automotive Sponsor is Genesis, the Official Water Sponsor is FIJI Water, the Official Hotel Sponsor is Tempo by Hilton, the Official Airline is Delta Air Lines, and the Official Cherries Partner is Starlino.

Winners of the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on November 30th. The full list of nominees is available online.

About the Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Filmmaker Magazine, The Gothams, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.

About The Gothams

As the earliest honors of their respective seasons, The Gotham Film Awards and The Gotham Television Awards recognize both emerging and established creators and performances. By celebrating bold, original storytelling that influences the cultural landscape, these awards further the mission of The Gotham Film & Media Institute's slate of year-round programming.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple







Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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