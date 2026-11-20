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JUNO-nominated singer-songwriter Ruby Waters shared 'OFTEN,' the latest single from her sophomore album SUPPRE$$IONS, out January 15, 2027.

On 'OFTEN,' Waters said, 'Often is a short and sweet lil' tune about getting tossed around in the vicious cycle of the addiction vortex and the habits that form there! The upbeat groove and happy sounding chords depict the act of trying to convince yourself that you don't have a problem, because sometimes it's not all that obvious when ya do, and it's almost always easier to pretend you don't.'

Listen to 'OFTEN' here. Pre-save SUPPRE$$IONS.

Premiered by Under the Radar, the track was written by Waters and Harper Gordon, and produced and mixed by Harper (Burna Boy, Russ). 'OFTEN' channels grungy guitar and loopy, driving drums beneath Waters' raspy, melodic delivery, which sounds like she's singing from under the bed covers as she shares tales of economic distress and vices taking their toll. She takes that cycle literally, too: the song's hypnotic, looping production mimics waking up after a bender with the same regrets circling on repeat. It's one of the album's most honest moments, a song about knowing exactly where the loop leads and stepping back into it anyway.

'OFTEN' follows lead single 'PAY AS YOU GO,' which Beats Per Minute praised for its 'fluid musical impressionism,' along with '6 FEET UNDER' and 'GET A GRIP,' which has become Waters' first #1 at Canadian radio. The track currently sits at #1 on both Billboard Canada's Modern Rock chart and Mediabase Canada's Alternative chart, where it has held the top spot for two consecutive weeks, and ranks #5 across all of Canadian rock radio on Mediabase's overall Rock chart. Together, the singles map the push and pull at the heart of SUPPRE$$IONS, a 20-song album about the habits and pressures that keep us from becoming who we want to be.

Written mostly from her home in the mountains of British Columbia, SUPPRE$$IONS was made over two years with longtime collaborators Sam Jackson Willows (The Beaches, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie), Harper (Burna Boy, Russ) and TJ Whitelaw (John Legend, Syd), and mastered by Alec Ness (Alabama Shakes, Sam Smith). The record moves between alt rock, dream pop, R&B and soul, landing somewhere between Waters' two favorite artists, Rihanna and Nirvana.

'I've been dealing with addiction and mental health issues for a very long time,' Waters admits. 'This album stems from wanting to change or being in limbo between wanting to change and building up the courage to do so. It's an acceptance album. Accepting all of these feelings, wants, and needs instead of suppressing them.'

Waters will bring SUPPRE$$IONS to the stage on her biggest headline run yet. The 33-date North American tour opens February 25 at Montréal's Théâtre Beanfield and takes her coast to coast, with stops at New York's Bowery Ballroom, Los Angeles' Lodge Room, San Francisco's The Independent and Chicago's Thalia Hall. She comes home to Toronto for a show at HISTORY on March 27, then closes in British Columbia, where SUPPRE$$IONS was written, with two nights at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom and two at Victoria's Capital Ballroom on April 10 and 11. Tickets are on sale now at rubywatersmusic.com/tour.

Waters got her start busking on the streets of Toronto and couch-surfing before a viral Audiotree session put her on the map. Her EPs Almost Naked (2019) and If It Comes Down to It (2020) earned critical acclaim, with the latter nominated for Alternative Album of the Year at the 2022 JUNO Awards. Her breakout 'WET T-SHIRT' has passed 11 million Spotify streams, she's built an audience of 800K+ monthly listeners, and she has toured with Shakey Graves and Dallas Green (City and Colour) and played Osheaga. Following her 2024 debut album What's the Point, SUPPRE$$IONS is her most open and fully realized work yet.

RUBY WATERS — SUPPRE$$IONS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2027

2/25 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

2/26 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

2/27 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

3/01 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore

3/02 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

3/04 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

3/05 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade

3/06 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

3/08 – Austin, TX – 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

3/09 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

3/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

3/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

3/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

3/15 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

3/16 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

3/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Urban Lounge

3/19 – Basalt, CO – TACAW

3/20 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

3/22 – Kansas City, MO – Encore at Uptown

3/23 – St. Louis, MO – The Old Rock House

3/25 – Detroit, MI – El Club

3/26 – Ottawa, ON – HISTORY Ottawa

3/27 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

3/29 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

3/31 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

4/01 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

4/02 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre

4/04 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

4/05 – Edmonton, AB – Midway

4/07 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

4/08 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

4/10 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

4/11 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

SUPPRE$$IONS Tracklist

1. 'SAME MISTAKES'

2. 'RUNAWAY'

3. 'MAN I ONCE KNEW'

4. 'DUST STORM'

5. 'OFTEN'

6. 'PAY AS YOU GO'

7. 'CHUGGING ALONG'

8. 'CAT SONG'

9. 'GO FISH'

10. 'WET T-SHIRT'

11. 'ALL AT ONCE'

12. 'ARE YOU WITH ME'

13. 'GET A GRIP'

14. 'OUT WEST'

15. 'UNDERTOW'

16. 'EYES ROLL BACK'

17. 'BLINDERS'

18. '6 FEET UNDER'

19. 'GIVING UP ON ME'

20. 'INSTANT KARMA'

Follow Ruby Waters: Spotify | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok | www.rubywatersmusic.com

Photo Credit: Lissyelle Laricchia









Photo Credit: Lissyelle Laricchia

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