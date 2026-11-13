Ruby Rose Turner Releases New Single “Digital Girlfriend” on Atlantic Records

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Singer-songwriter, actress and dancer Ruby Rose Turner has released her latest single 'Digital Girlfriend,' available now via Atlantic Records. The tongue-in-cheek track comes armed with Marina-style sarcasm atop a deceptively chipper beat as she calls out a dude addicted to subscription services for cyber thrills, despite having an IRL girlfriend.

'Digital Girlfriend' was preceded last month by biting pop-rock tracks 'Clementine' and 'Vanity,' fresh off her signing announcement and joining Atlantic Records' storied roster for her forthcoming debut music project.

The LA-born multihyphenate began her entertainment career at age 7 as a dancer on Univision's Sábado Gigante. A blur of gigs followed, including roles on black-ish and Fuller House and a lead role on Disney Channel's Coop & Cami Ask the World - all before she turned 13. More recently, Turner donned a pink wig to play Bridget, the teen version of Rita Ora's Queen of Hearts, in Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red. After her Descendants soundtrack song 'Shuffle of Love' racked up millions of streams, she began navigating post-Disney life and preparing for her next act: pop stardom.

Crafted alongside UPSAHL (Dua Lipa, Madonna), Jesse Fink (BTS, Zara Larsson), Solly (Shawn Mendes, Teddy Swims), Ido (Justin Bieber, Tate McRae) and more, her new music draws inspiration from the iconic '00s pop girls Turner idolized growing up, including Gwen Stefani, Lily Allen, Miley Cyrus and Marina and the Diamonds. She describes her sound as both 'pop nostalgia' and an 'expression of my experience with girlhood.'

If Turner has a mission, it's to encourage each listener to sit down at their own vanity, look into the mirror and be fiercely yourself. 'This feels like the perfect era to release these new songs and reintroduce myself,' she shares. 'I hope people feel like they missed something that was right in front of them the whole time.'





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