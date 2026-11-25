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Robert Earl Keen and Lost Highway have announced 4th of July Live at Luckenbach, a new concert album recorded this past Independence Day at the Outdoor Stage in Luckenbach, Texas. Double vinyl and digital versions are out on December 4th, and Keen's annual holiday tour kicks off December 8th. Preorder/presave goes live on Black Friday.

This past July, Keen and his longtime band (Brian Beken, Bill Whitbeck, Kym Warner, and Tom Van Schaik) captured a Fourth of July show for a brand-new concert album, 4th of July Live at Luckenbach. Out on December 4th as a double gatefold LP, the fifteen-song collection spans from 'Five Pound Bass' from 1989's West Textures to 'Marfa' from 2024's Western Chill. A couple of special covers were recorded that night as well: Guy Clark's 'LA Freeway' and Ray Wylie Hubbard's 'Redneck Mother.' Scott Faris and Christopher Reynolds recorded and mixed the record, and Fred Kevorkian mastered it.

Keen's first live recording since 2016's Family Dinner Reunion-and 2006's Live at the Ryman before that-4th of July Live at Luckenbach features full gatefold art hand-drawn by Faris of Amusement Park Studio and Keen, with Easter eggs for fans amidst doodles and something called 'The Free State of Luckenbach.'

'We've played a lot of shows in Luckenbach over the years, and there aren't many places we'd rather capture a night of music. It's a place with a long history, and one that helped shape Texas music,' wrote Keen in his announcement of the show's recording. 'Nothing makes a live recording more special than the crowd, so every voice, every cheer, and every moment matters.'

Out on December 4th via Lost Highway-Keen's first label home and home once more-4th of July Live at Luckenbach can be pre-ordered on Black Friday at robertearlkeen.com. Vinyl copies will only be available from Keen's webstore and on tour at the merch table. Fans should also keep an eye out for news from Lost Highway in the new year; there's new music from Keen brewing.

Keen and band are gearing up for their annual holiday tour. This year's theme is I Will Survive...Christmas and is set to include holiday classics, disco superhits, and Keen's deep catalog of tunes. Kicking things off at Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom, Keen and the band will hit Kansas City before heading west to Colorado and then back down to Texas for a six-night run through Keen's home state leading up to the week of Christmas. Drayton Farley will support all dates. Fans are encouraged to dress the part, donning bell bottoms and leisure suits, wide collars and platform boots. A full list of tour dates can be found below or at robertearlkeen.com/tour.

4th of July Live at Luckenbach Tracklist

Side A:

4th of July

Ready for Confetti

Think It Over

Charlie Duke

Side B:

LA Freeway

Redneck Mother

Black Baldy Stallion

Side C:

Jesse With the Long Hair

Five Pound Bass

What I Really Mean

Waves

Side D:

Marfa

Dreadful Selfish Crime

Hello Stranger

I Gotta Go

I Will Survive...Christmas Tour Dates

December 8 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

December 9 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

December 12 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

December 13 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Convention Center

December 15 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall

December 16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

December 17 - Austin, TX - ACL Live Theater

December 18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

December 19 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern

December 20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

About Robert Earl Keen

After 21 albums full of songs like 'Gringo Honeymoon,' 'Feelin' Good Again,' and 'Corpus Christi Bay,' thousands of shows, songs cut by artists including George Strait and The Highwaymen, and many accolades like the newly announced Texas Medal of Art from the Texas Cultural Trust, as well as BMI Troubadour Award, the Texas Heritage Songwriter Hall of Fame, and the Texas A&M Distinguished Alumni Award-of which only 300 or so have been awarded from more than half-a-million graduates-it would be hard to find anybody in the same shoes who would willingly give it all up for a quiet life at home. As Keen projects from the stage every night, along with the help of every set of lungs in the room, 'The road goes on forever, and the party never ends!'

Just this past year, Keen made a late-career debut on the Grand Ole Opry, was invited to join Tyler Childers for a sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl, and helped his old friends Turnpike Troubadours at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater, all while continuing to headline his own shows, host his Americana Podcast: The 51st State, put together a new book, and record yet another new album. In 2026, Keen returned to Lost Highway Records and re-released special anniversary editions of Ready for Confetti and Gravitational Forces, with more music to be announced and released in the coming months.





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