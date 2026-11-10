Robert Cray to Tour North America From February 11, 2027, Ahead of ALL OVER AGAIN Album

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Revered, multi-Grammy Award-winning blues guitarist, songwriter and vocalist Robert Cray has announced his 2027 tour dates in support of his new album All Over Again (out February 12th on Thirty Tigers).

The Robert Cray Band tour will kick off in New York City on February 11th and will include performances in Durham, NC, Charleston, SC, Orlando, FL, Atlanta, GA, Cincinnati, OH, Royal Oak, MI, Chicago, IL and more. See a full list of dates below. Visit RobertCray.com for ticket information.

All Over Again is Cray's first album in seven years and features a collection of songs that confront America's racial history, political divisions and uncertain future. Produced by longtime friend and collaborator Steve Jordan (Rolling Stones, Sheryl Crow, The Pretenders) and recorded at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, All Over Again finds Cray channeling his signature blend of blues, soul and R&B into a deeply personal reflection on a nation at a crossroads. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the album's announcement.

Cray's guitar work is heard throughout the album, while his vocals exude the R&B panache and the soulful grit that has garnered him critical acclaim and millions of fans worldwide.

The new single 'Push Through' addresses the current administration's efforts to turn back the clock on the hard-won progress that has been achieved. Cray urges Americans to continue to stand up as they did on Election Day.

Over a career spanning decades, Cray has earned multiple Grammy Awards, sold millions of albums and established himself as one of the most distinctive voices in modern blues and American roots music. He has shared stages and studios with John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, Tina Turner, Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Etta James, Chuck Berry, Albert Collins, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and Hi Rhythm Section. Through it all, he has remained devoted to the power of music to bring people together through shared experiences and universal truths.

Robert Cray's message on All Over Again is as direct as his music: 'We move forward,' he says. 'We don't move back.'

The Robert Cray Band 2027 Tour Dates

February 11 – New York, NY – City Winery New York

February 12 – New York, NY – City Winery New York

February 13 – New London, CT – Garde Arts Center - Garde Theater

February 16 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham - Fletcher Hall

February 17 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

February 18 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

February 20 – Key West, FL – The Key West Theater

February 21 – Stuart, FL – The Lyric Theatre

February 23 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre

February 24 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

February 26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

February 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall OTR - Annie W. And Elizabeth Anderson Theater

February 28 – Athens, OH – Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

March 2 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

March 4 – Kent, OH – Kent Stage

March 5 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 6 – Chicago, IL – Park West

For updates and current tour dates, visit RobertCray.com.

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