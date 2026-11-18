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the new project led by British musician Robbie Furze (The Big Pink, Panic DHH), bringing together a circle of long-time friends and collaborators – has expanded its self-titled debut EP with the addition of the new track 'VISITOR (ARMS RACE).' The deluxe edition of the M.O.T.H.E.R. EP is available everywhere now via Fullaway Records.

Blistering and driving, the new single was written by Furze, Jamie Hince (The Kills) and Greg Pidcock, taking a house demo and allowing the collaboration between friends to echo an atmosphere of early British post-punk. A visualizer for the song is available.

Discussing the song, Furze said, 'Reflecting on beautiful memories and the precious, finite nature of life, it's a reminder that we're only passing through and that the little things are everything. The song joins the M.O.T.H.E.R. EP as part of a new deluxe edition.'

Released back in May via Fullaway Records, the M.O.T.H.E.R. EP's four original tracks balance a sense of scale and immediacy — anthemic songs that still have heart — carrying traces of its collaborators' musical past while forming something uniquely their own. Conceived as an open, evolving project driven by Furze rather than a fixed band, the first iteration of M.O.T.H.E.R. featured contributions from Hince and Jamie T.

'M.O.T.H.E.R. is a project that responds and adapts to what's happening in the moment,' says Furze. 'This EP came from losing my mother, and everything around it grew out of that, a band of brothers coming together. The next release will be a completely different color and approach.'

Upon its initial release, the EP saw global support from BBC, NME, Flaunt, MAGNET Magazine and many others. In just a few months, M.O.T.H.E.R. garnered millions of streams across the DSPs, including a special Apple Music interview with Hanuman Welch on ALT CTRL Radio. 'MY LOVE' cracked the Top 15 on the Alternative Charts and received immense support at iHeartRadio, 6Music, and SiriusXM. In June, a month after the EP release, M.O.T.H.E.R. performed at Maida Vale for one of Steve Lamacq's last sessions at the historical studio.

Deluxe Tracklist

'MY LOVE'

'REAL HUMAN'

'TRAITOR'

'SURRENDER'

'VISITOR (ARMS RACE)'

About M.O.T.H.E.R.

M.O.T.H.E.R. – the new project led by British musician Robbie Furze (The Big Pink, Panic DHH), bringing together a circle of long-time friends and collaborators. The project follows in the spirit of groups like N.E.R.D., UNKLE, and Massive Attack — artist-led collectives where the collaborators shift from release-to-release, but the vision stays clear.

The first EP, titled M.O.T.H.E.R. (out now via Fullaway Records), is co-written and co-produced by Jamie Hince (The Kills) and Jamie T — both longtime friends of Furze. Whether this exact trio returns for future releases remains to be seen, but the foundation has been set — M.O.T.H.E.R. begins here.

Photo Credit: Smiles Meyer











Photo Credit: Smiles Meyer

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