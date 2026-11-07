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Rob Cantor Premieres "Going Purple" Music Video Choreographed by Macy Swaim

the dance video features Nico Lonetree and Prince Nii, with Cantor appearing briefly as a corpse.

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Rob Cantor, co-founder of Tally Hall and the songwriter behind 'Shia LaBeouf,' premieres a new music video on Thursday, November 5 at 12PM ET: 'Going Purple.' In 24 hours, the video has 80,000 views across platforms.

The video is a dance piece, choreographed by Macy Swaim and performed by Nico Lonetree and Prince Nii. Rob appears briefly as a corpse. The video is directed by Ben Ketai (creator of StartUp; director of River Wild).

Tally Hall reunited in 2026 after a fifteen-year hiatus; the band's 2027 tour is already sold out. 'Going Purple' is Cantor's first solo video since the reunion.

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