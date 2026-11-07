When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Rob Cantor Premieres "Going Purple" Music Video Choreographed by Macy Swaim
the dance video features Nico Lonetree and Prince Nii, with Cantor appearing briefly as a corpse.
Rob Cantor, co-founder of Tally Hall and the songwriter behind 'Shia LaBeouf,' premieres a new music video on Thursday, November 5 at 12PM ET: 'Going Purple.' In 24 hours, the video has 80,000 views across platforms.
The video is a dance piece, choreographed by Macy Swaim and performed by Nico Lonetree and Prince Nii. Rob appears briefly as a corpse. The video is directed by Ben Ketai (creator of StartUp; director of River Wild).
Tally Hall reunited in 2026 after a fifteen-year hiatus; the band's 2027 tour is already sold out. 'Going Purple' is Cantor's first solo video since the reunion.
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