Rivkah Reyes Releases Debut EP FAN FAVORITE With Doomcore Single LOOPHOLES

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New York City-based indie rock/pop musician and actor Rivkah Reyes has released her debut EP Fan Favorite, out now. Over six audacious, 'sapphic doomcore situationship bangers,' as she puts them, Reyes dives headfirst into messy relationships, child stardom and a love letter to her younger self on 'Katie,' addiction, self-love and more.

With the full project comes 'Loopholes' and its matching walk of shame style music video, shot in one take using a camcorder on a Ridgewood subway. On the day of release, Reyes celebrated with an EP release show at Brooklyn's Sultan Room. Next, she will perform in Los Angeles at Peppermint Club on November 12 and in Chicago on November 24 at Empty Bottle.

Produced by Constantine Anastasakis (Anna Shoemaker, Porches), Reyes shares, ''Fan Favorite' feels like the truest introduction to who I am as an artist. It's bratty, vulnerable, feral, and a little self-destructive, but it's also about finding humor in the ways we embarrass ourselves trying to be loved.'

Staying true to her roots, she adds, 'I grew up on bands like Paramore, Hole, and No Doubt, and more recently fell in love with artists like The Beaches and Annie DiRusso, so this EP lives somewhere between bubblegrunge, emo pop, and lesbian rock. Every song is a different flavor of wanting to be chosen, and learning that maybe being everyone's fan favorite isn't the same thing as loving yourself.'

Out today with the project, 'Loopholes' is a search for acceptance and validation, sometimes in the wrong places. Reyes shares, 'The song is about finding yourself in a messy non-monogamous relationship and accepting less than you want because some part of you still believes it could turn into something more. You know how it's probably going to end, but you keep finding reasons to stick around.'

Shot in one take on a vintage camcorder at the Seneca Avenue M train platform in Ridgewood, Queens, Reyes says the 'Loopholes' video 'is a walk of shame, or something close to it. It's the morning after something that felt like love, on your way home to a reality where it isn't. The video captures that weird, lonely feeling of heading home after spending the night with someone you're falling for, knowing you're not really going home together.'

The EP's emo-pop tribute to her famed School of Rock character and love letter to her younger self, 'Katie' details her relationship with the character as she navigates becoming an adult while perpetually known as a child. Reyes also reflected on life since the movie in a Guitar World Magazine video.

Reyes adds, ''Katie' is about growing up and trying to figure out who I am when the world still sees me as the kid from 'School of Rock'. I was ten years old when I played Katie, and while that role changed my life, it's taken me a long time to understand who I am outside of it. This song is a love letter to my younger self and an attempt to make peace with the little girl I'll always carry with me.'

Co-written with Jesse Aicher (girlpuppy, Ava Max, G-Eazy), the pair built recent single 'Ugly Cry' around its brooding, earworm hook. Reyes calls it, 'a really fun song about being a deeply exhausting person to date.' NYS Music adds, 'The instrumentals' groovy guitar, steady bass and fierce drums match the intensity of the yearning, raunchy lyrics. The song builds on itself, matching the overwhelming and confusing feelings Reyes belts about.'

The previously shared 'Menace' deals with addiction and vicious cycles. It's an honest, raw, front row seat of Reyes knowing she's making a bad decision and doing it anyway.

In July, Reyes shared 'Debt Collector,' an achingly honest anthem that emerged after a breakup, immediately followed by attending a Lorde concert with said ex. Its kitschy, romantic music video is shot on a camcorder at Coney Island.

In May, Reyes shared 'Miss Congeniality,' a confident, emo-tinged, Y2K pop banger inspired by Sandra Bullock's famous character.

Born in Chicago, Rivkah Reyes learned to play guitar at four years old and soon after, shot to fame as a child actor as 'Katie' in the acclaimed 2003 comedy, School of Rock. The EP even features a nod to the character, with a track of the character's name. Since then, she has continued to act, with roles in SZA and Keke Palmer's buddy comedy, One Of Them Days, Netflix's The Merry Gentleman, and the 2023 queer horror comedy short film, Gianna, written by and starring Reyes with Margaret Cho, Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls, which premiered at Sundance 2023.

Since the beginning, music has remained constant. A string of singles has followed, including 'sick,' which was named Rolling Stone's Songs You Need To Know upon its release. In 2024, Reyes shared 'another vice,' followed by last year's 'Big League Chew,' also produced by Anastasakis. Earlier this summer, Reyes visited Jam In The Van for a lively session.

Now, with a new project finally here, the multi-hyphenate invites listeners into her world where she continues to document her real, lived experiences through revealing, punchy lyricism, bubbling pop hooks and gritty guitars.

Rivkah Reyes Live

Nov. 6 - New York, NY - Sultan Room

Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Peppermint Club

Nov. 24 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Fan Favorite EP Tracklist

01. Menace

02. Katie

03. Ugly Cry

04. Debt Collector

05. Loopholes

06. Miss Congeniality

About Rivkah Reyes

Her whole life, Rivkah Reyes has been the girl in the band. Known to many as the bassist from 'School of Rock,' Reyes has long been a musician, actress and filmmaker. Now, she's stepping into a spotlight all her own – with emo-tinged, Sapphic bratty bubble grunge music that's filled with confessional, emotionally charged songwriting, where she explores almost-relationships, feral femininity, delusion and desire.

Inspired by a spectrum of divas across pop and rock, including Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX, Rosalía, Hayley Williams, Wet Leg, Hilary Duff, Mazzy Star, Joan Jett and Hole, Reyes blends theatricality with intimacy to make music that's equal parts diary entry and late-night text you might regret sending.

Music has always been her throughline – and Reyes is a performer through and through: Her irreverent live shows are inspired by her days of performing Bo Burnham-style musical comedy throughout her twenties with Second City in Chicago. Her shows are like stand-up set dance parties, where you can sing and laugh along with a girl who really gets it.

Photo Credit: Shelly Guidera | Download hi-res image











Photo Credit: Shelly Guidera | Download hi-res image

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