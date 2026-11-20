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Nearly two decades after first recording and releasing 'Grown Up Christmas List' in 2008, acclaimed singer-songwriter and radio host Rissi Palmer is revisiting the beloved holiday classic with a new live acoustic version, available now for streaming and purchase on all digital streaming platforms.

Recorded live at 3601 Studios in Raleigh, NC, the intimate new rendition features Palmer alongside two longtime members of her band: Charles Newkirk on acoustic guitar and Branden Williams on keyboards. Williams also produced the track, capturing the song's heartfelt message through a stripped-down arrangement that puts its powerful lyrics front and center.

Listen to 'Grown Up Christmas List'

For Palmer, returning to 'Grown Up Christmas List' is about more than revisiting a favorite holiday recording. It's an opportunity to remind listeners of the song's enduring message and the importance of putting its words into action.

'Nearly 20 years ago, I recorded 'Grown Up Christmas List' because it felt like the right sentiment for the times,' says Palmer. 'Today, the lyrics feel just as necessary as they did then, which is why my band and I decided to do a live, stripped-down version for this holiday season. I hope that people will not only enjoy this version but will listen to the lyrics and be moved to help make the words a reality.'

Written by David Foster and Linda Thompson-Jenner, 'Grown-Up Christmas List' was originally released in 1990 on Foster's album River of Love via Atlantic Records. Foster later recorded the song as a duet with Natalie Cole, and it has since been interpreted by numerous artists, including Amy Grant and B.J. Thomas, becoming a beloved holiday standard.

Palmer's new live acoustic recording offers a fresh perspective on the timeless song while preserving the sincerity and emotional resonance that have made it meaningful to generations of listeners. Arriving just in time for the holiday season, the release is both a musical homecoming and a timely reminder of the hope, compassion, and humanity at the heart of the holidays.

About Rissi Palmer

Rissi Palmer is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, cultural trailblazer, and leading voice in contemporary American roots music. Blending Country, Soul, Folk, and Americana, she is celebrated for her powerful vocals, genre-defying sound, and emotionally resonant storytelling.

Palmer made history in 2007 when her breakout single 'Country Girl' became the first song by a Black female artist to chart on Billboard's Hot Country Songs in nearly two decades. Since then, she has built a critically acclaimed independent career, releasing projects including Revival (2019), named by Rolling Stone as one of the Top 25 Country Albums of All Time, The Back Porch Sessions EP, and Best Day Ever, a Grammy-nominated children's album, and Perspectives (2026), a four-song EP exploring Country music, culture, identity, and lived experience.

Beyond her music, Palmer continues to create opportunities and expand representation in American roots music through her Color Me Country Radio show on Apple Music and the nonprofit Color Me Country Foundation. Her contributions to music and advocacy have earned her honors including the ACM Lift Every Voice Award, a SONA Warrior Award, and the UME Icon Award. She has appeared on ABC News Live, CBS Mornings, CNN, PBS NewsHour, Entertainment Tonight, and more. Her work has also been featured in notable publications including Essence, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Madame Noire, People and The Washington Post, and has performed on some of the nation's most iconic stages, including the White House, Grand Ole Opry, Lincoln Center, and The Apollo Theater.

Through her artistry and advocacy, Palmer's commitment to meaningful storytelling makes her return to 'Grown Up Christmas List' especially fitting—a song whose message of kindness and hope for a better world remains as important today as ever.

Connect with Rissi Palmer: Website | Bluesky | Instagram







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