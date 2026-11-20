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AKIA, the Arkansas-born, Atlanta-bred singer-songwriter who piqued national curiosity with her ballad 'DND,' has formally announced a new deal with Epic Records and released a new single, 'Falling Star.' The single kicks off AKIA's journey to her first EP via Epic Records, slated for release in 2027. Listen to 'Falling Star' here.

'This ain't no fairytale… sometimes I'm a little much,' AKIA sings on 'Falling Star,' songwriting consistent with her trademark soul-baring approach. Her voice weaves effortlessly in and out of Nineteen85 & Mat1k's production, teetering on a brooding tone while maintaining hopelessly romantic optimism, a deft display of the vulnerability that AKIA has led with on her highlight-filled ascent.

Soft, shimmery, and a little heartbreaking, 'Falling Star' captures the feeling of losing sleep over someone you know can't save you. Blending dreamy R&B melodies with intimate, confessional lyricism, AKIA explores the emotional weight of always being the person others lean on while quietly longing for someone to do the same for her. At the heart of the song lies a question: 'Who saves the girl that saves everybody else?' It's a deeply personal sentiment that speaks to AKIA's ability to transform complicated emotions into music that feels universally relatable.

Accompanying the release is a dreamy visualizer that brings the song's emotional world to life. An artist beyond music, AKIA illustrated the single's artwork herself, adding another personal dimension to the release and offering listeners a glimpse into her creativity and visual storytelling. The hand-drawn imagery complements the song's ethereal atmosphere further establishing AKIA as an artist with a distinct creative vision.

'I feel like you connect with the artist from their music because you feel the same way I feel,' she says. 'So you gotta know - we got some type of connection. So just knowing that. [The fans] are not the only ones that felt the way. I felt it too.'

AKIA's journey began in her hometown of Forrest City, Arkansas, where the young singer's talents were put on organic display everywhere from talent shows to viral Facebook Live sessions. Her pursuits led her to Atlanta, where she joined forces with renowned Atlanta-based management company Since The 80s (J.I.D., Breskii) and began her climb. 'DND,' the bluesy fed-up anthem that drew AKIA widespread fan acclaim and a co-sign from REVOLT, kicked off a momentum swing that amplified the release of her DUMBCRAZY EP, and resulted in phone calls from label reps.

Her growing momentum has also translated to the stage. AKIA recently joined fellow R&B singer Mariah The Scientist as an opening act on her HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY Tour, introducing her music to new audiences and earning a co-sign from Mariah herself. She also took the stage at Dreamville Fest in 2025, further building her reputation as a captivating live performer.

Now, she prepares her first project via Since The 80s/Epic for a release next year, and 'Falling Star,' is one of the first feathers in its cap. All the elements of AKIA music are present: intentional and thematic songwriting, transparency and captivating vocal delivery. An additional element, which is ever-present, is AKIA's confidence. 'They'll not know me from a can of paint,' she says about gaining notoriety via live performances. 'But I bet when I leave, they know me and they want more.'

'Falling Star,' by the rising star AKIA, is now available. Stream it here.

About AKIA

AKIA is not shy about her mission, and she has the voice, determination and energy to accomplish it: change the world with her music. The Arkansas-born, Atlanta-based R&B singer-songwriter has left crater-sized impressions at every stop on her journey, and with her relentless confidence as the wind in her sails, inked a new deal with Epic Records in 2026. Her 2025 single, 'DND,' found on her debut DUMBCRAZYSTUPID, was AKIA's masterful entrance onto the national scene, prompting acclaim and praise from all corners of the music world.

'DND' is a microcosm of what makes AKIA's music such a draw: hard-won catharsis backed by an enveloping bluesy ambiance that allows her to have even the most difficult of conversations mellifluously. The reception to the song helped broaden her footprint, earning the singer slots opening for Mariah The Scientist on the HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY Tour, and performing at Dreamville Fest 2025. Her formal debut, via SinceThe80s/Epic, is due in 2027.







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